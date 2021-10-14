Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance to support Seal at the premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall’

Heidi Klum is the biological mother of Leni Klum, and Seal is the teenager’s adoptive father. Kevin Winter/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni walked the red carpet with adoptive father Seal on Wednesday.

Leni is the biological daughter of Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

The “Kiss From a Rose” singer adopted Leni while married to the supermodel. They split in 2014.

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni walked the red carpet with Seal during the premiere of “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old is the daughter of Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Seal, who was married to Klum from 2005 to 2014, later adopted Leni.

When asked about his bond with Leni, Seal told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship was “everything.”

“It has always been like that, from the day I met her mother,” the singer said. “She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond.”

Leni Klum and Seal at the 2021 premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall.’ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In addition to Leni, Seal and Klum had three children together during their marriage: 16 year-old Henry, 14-year-old Johan, and 12-year-old Lou.

After their 2014 divorce, Klum was linked to art curator Vito Schnabel and later guitarist Tom Kaulitz. Klum and Kaulitz officially tied the knot in 2019.

Leni, for her part, seems to be following in her supermodel mom’s footsteps. The teenager appeared with her mother on the cover of Vogue Germany last December, and recently made her runway debut in Dolce and Gabbana’s fashion show in late August.