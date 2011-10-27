The Most Elaborate, Hilarious Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of The Decade

Halloweekend is upon us, and nobody does it better than the celebs. They go to the swankest parties, so naturally they have the best costumes.



Heidi Klum is perhaps the most fantastic of them all.

Every year she throws the biggest bash and every year her getup seems to be more elaborate than the year before.

In 2008, she dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali — and, of course, she pulled it off.

Us Weekly got the exclusive on Klum’s outfit for this year, and though it’s not finished yet, it’s going to be another banner year for her.

