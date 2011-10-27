The Most Elaborate, Hilarious Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of The Decade

Halloweekend is upon us, and nobody does it better than the celebs. They go to the swankest parties, so naturally they have the best costumes.
Heidi Klum is perhaps the most fantastic of them all.
Every year she throws the biggest bash and every year her getup seems to be more elaborate than the year before.
In 2008, she dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali — and, of course, she pulled it off.
Us Weekly got the exclusive on Klum’s outfit for this year, and though it’s not finished yet, it’s going to be another banner year for her.
Teri Hatcher's Queen of Hearts costume was perfect- her lips made the look. She donned the outfit for a 2007 Halloween benefit.
Pink made a really cool clown in 2008. She party hopped from Bette Midler's annual Hulaween to Heidi Klum's party.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon make an awkward duo in real life but in 2008 as milk and cookies they were the perfect pair.
Speidi doing something awesome for a change. They looked perfect as Jon and Kate plus eight in 2009.
Project Runway winner Christian Siriano has incredible costumes- but do you expect any less? In 2008 he wore an elaborate Cruella de Vil costume, and in 2010 he made the perfect Babette from Beauty and the Beast, both which we presume he made himself.
But the best dressed (in life and on Halloween) has to go to Heidi Klum. Have you ever seen anything more fabulous? Here she is as a poisoned apple, a Hindu goddess and a transformer. PS- she's pregnant under the apple costume.
