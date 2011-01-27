PHOTO BIOGRAPHY: The Amazing Life And Career Of AOL's New Superstar, Heidi Klum

This morning, AOL announced a huge content partnership with supermodel Heidi Klum.



Klum is kind of a big deal.

Last year, Klum ranked #39 on Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list, sliding in a couple notches above Queen Elizabeth II.

It isn’t the first time the model- turned-actor-turned-producer-turned-author-turned-designer has nabbed a top-spot on Forbes’ coveted lists, either.

The well-known (former) member of Victoria Secret’s Angel crew has appeared annually on the Top-Earning Model’s List since 2007, raking in $14 million in 2010.

Could it have to do with her two hit television series, numerous clothing lines, her own fragrance and jewelry collection, best-selling book…OK, we could go on.

So how did the German-born beauty go from cover model to model of business?

Here’s a quick a timeline of Heidi’s journey to superstardom and success, proving she’s not just another pretty face.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.