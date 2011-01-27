PHOTO BIOGRAPHY: The Amazing Life And Career Of AOL's New Superstar, Heidi Klum

This morning, AOL announced a huge content partnership with supermodel Heidi Klum.
Klum is kind of a big deal.
Last year, Klum ranked #39 on Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list, sliding in a couple notches above Queen Elizabeth II.
It isn’t the first time the model- turned-actor-turned-producer-turned-author-turned-designer has nabbed a top-spot on Forbes’ coveted lists, either.
The well-known (former) member of Victoria Secret’s Angel crew has appeared annually on the Top-Earning Model’s List since 2007, raking in $14 million in 2010.
Could it have to do with her two hit television series, numerous clothing lines, her own fragrance and jewelry collection, best-selling book…OK, we could go on.
So how did the German-born beauty go from cover model to model of business?
Here’s a quick a timeline of Heidi’s journey to superstardom and success, proving she’s not just another pretty face.
A Super(business)model Is Born: Heidi Klum enters the world on June 1, 1973, in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, a small city outside of Cologne.
A few months later, Heidi graduates school, gives up her dreams to become a fashion designer, and pursues a career in modelling afterall.
In 1996, the supermodel makes her first big business move and founds the Heidi Klum GmBH. She also secures a copyright on her name.
In 1997, Heidi walks the runway for the first time in the Victoria Secret Fashion Show. The European bombshell is catapulted to fame, and soon appears on the covers of Elle, Vogue, In Style, and the Sports Illustrates Swimsuit Issue.
In December 2004, Heidi becomes the host, judge, and executive producer of the reality show Project Runway, which originally aired on Bravo. The show has received critical acclaim and several Emmy nominations. It recently wrapped its eigth season.
In 2006, the supermodel launches her debut jewely collection on QVC. In 36 minutes, 14 of her 16 styles sell out. Overall, more than 11,000 pieces are sold during the show.
In June 2008, Heidi Klum appeared for the second time on the Forbes list of World's Top-Earning Models. She ranked #2, banking $14 million.
In February 2010, the mother of four launches two maternity lines — Lavish by Heidi Klum for A Pea in the Pod, and Loved by Heidi Klum for Motherhood Maternity
At the end of last year, Heidi teamed up with New Balance to launch a line of active wear sold exclusively on Amazon. The line retails from $32-168.
