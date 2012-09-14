Heidi Klum Admits She's Dating Her Bodyguard—Here's Today's Buzz

- KatieHeidi Klum tells Katie Couric she has, in fact, started dating her bodyguard of four years. Watch the video clip below.Celebaby news! Nick Lachey and Vannessa Minnillo welcomed a baby boy named Camden John, Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima and NBA star Marko Jaric welcomed a daughter named Sienna, Levi Johnston and his girlfriend had a baby boy and named him after a gun, and “Rules of Engagement” actress Sara Rue is expecting her first child with husband, Kevin Price.
- Writer/director/producer J.J. Abrams signs with CAA. Abrams is one of the most lucrative clients in all of Hollywood thanks to his work on cinematic blockbusters like “Star Trek” and “Super 8” and the creation of TV properties like “Lost” and “Fringe.”
- Coolio’s son Grtis Ivey, who appeared on the family reality show “Coolio’s Rules,” has just been sentenced to prison for robbing an apartment in Vegas with a lady hooker friend … and he could be locked up for 10 years, according to TMZ.
- “Rocketeer” actor Billy Campbell saved the lives of three men this week after their boat capsized. Billy was sailing his brand new schooner from Nova Scotia to Rhode Island when he noticed an overturned vessel floating in Buzzard’s Bay, MA on Monday around 7:30 PM.
- Jay Pharoah is replacing Fred Armisen to play President Obama on “Saturday Night Live” throughout election season. According to show creator Lorne Michaels, it was time to “shake it up.”
- But Armisen isn’t out of a gig just yet, watch him impersonate director, actor, producer Penny Marshall in a promo for her new book ” My Mother Was Nuts” out this week.
- Heidi Klum admits to Katie Couric that she’s dating her bodyguard. Watch below:
