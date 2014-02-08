US Skier Asks Her Dad A Heartbreaking Question After Tearing Her ACL In Olympic Practice

Heidi Kloser, a medal contender for moguls skiing, will not be able to compete in the Olympics after fully tearing her ACL and fracturing her femur during a practice run before qualifications on Thursday, according to ESPN.

21-year-old Kloser, who was ready to compete in her first Olympics, and her parents rode in the ambulance off the mountain to the hospital together. Mike Kloser, her father, wrote about the heartbreaking ride on Facebook (via Deadspin):

“When she was in the ambulance, she asked Emily and me if she was still an Olympian…. We said of course she is!”

Just devastating.

Kloser placed fourth at the World Cup and was a serious medal contender, just second in line for the U.S. behind Hannah Kearney. Kloser’s father told the Vail Daily that his daughter hopes to walk with her teammates in today’s opening ceremony.

Here’s Mike Kloser’s ful Facebook post:

Post by Mike Kloser. Heidi also shared the news on her own Facebook page: Post by Heidi Kloser. UPDATE: It looks like Kloser is walking in the opening ceremony:

