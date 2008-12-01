Heidi Fleiss Offers Advice To Ashley Dupre

Ah, nothing beats a madam’s wisdom—and her tenacity in trying to make a buck from hookers.



NY Post/Page Six: CAN Ashley Dupre give good book? That’s what another old pro, Heidi Fleiss, wants to find out. Sources tell us the former Hollywood Madam has e-mailed the call girl who brought down Eliot Spitzer to offer her a lucrative deal to pen a tell-all for her publishing company, which so far has put out Fleiss’ own “Pandering.” She also advised Dupre to burn off excess energy by “running a lot.”

Unless Ashley puts in Spitzer details, which judging from her interview with Diane Sawyer, she won’t, this sounds like the makings of a lame book.

