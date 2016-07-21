People taunted Heidi Cruz as she left the Republican National Convention after Ted Cruz's speech

Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife Heidi Cruz was heckled by attendees at the Republican National Convention after her husband refused to explicitly endorse Donald Trump.

Reporter Graham Moomaw tweeted a video of the former Goldman Sachs manager leaving the convention floor escorted by Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, a supporter of her husband’s presidential campaign.

As Ted Cruz’s speech was drowned out by boos, some attendees heckled Heidi Cruz as she left, shouting “Goldman Sachs” repeatedly.

Angry Ken Cuccinelli escorting Heidi Cruz out as Trump supporters yell at her pic.twitter.com/G6USuhoSx2

— Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) July 21, 2016

Some reporters tweeted that the anger in the room over Cruz’s refusal to endorse Trump boiled over.

Two sources tell me Trump team actively whipped the “boos” at the end of Cruz speech

— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 21, 2016

From @DanaBashCNN: Some people on donor suite level so angry at @tedcruz they called him disgrace to his face; one man had to be restrained…

— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) July 21, 2016

Heidi Cruz herself became a target of the Trump campaign during the Republican primary.

In March, the real-estate magnate threatened to “spill the beans” on Heidi Cruz, and retweeted an image criticising Heidi Cruz’s physical appearance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.