People taunted Heidi Cruz as she left the Republican National Convention after Ted Cruz's speech

Maxwell Tani

Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife Heidi Cruz was heckled by attendees at the Republican National Convention after her husband refused to explicitly endorse Donald Trump.

Reporter Graham Moomaw tweeted a video of the former Goldman Sachs manager leaving the convention floor escorted by Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, a supporter of her husband’s presidential campaign.

As Ted Cruz’s speech was drowned out by boos, some attendees heckled Heidi Cruz as she left, shouting “Goldman Sachs” repeatedly.

Some reporters tweeted that the anger in the room over Cruz’s refusal to endorse Trump boiled over.

Heidi Cruz herself became a target of the Trump campaign during the Republican primary.

In March, the real-estate magnate threatened to “spill the beans” on Heidi Cruz, and retweeted an image criticising Heidi Cruz’s physical appearance.

