We tried the German version of mac and cheese and it's delicious

German food is known for being hearty and comforting, and käsespätzle is no exception. The best way to describe the dish is a German version of mac and cheese, as it’s made with doughy noodles called spätzle, and covered in lots and lots of käse — cheese.
We took a trip to Heidelberg, a German restaurant on New York City’s Upper East Side, to see how the dish is made.
Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh
