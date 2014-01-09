These Sexy Garbage Men Want To Stretch Out Your Trash Bags

Liquid-Plumr’s “Double Impact” ads pushed the envelope with how much graphic sexual innuendo could make it into a television commercial. Apparently, the drain cleaner brand’s appeal to housewives’ sexual fantasies inspired Hefty to release its own version.

The exciting product this time: trash bags.

And what better way to sell trash bags than with soap-star worthy garbage men in tight clothes? They say things like, “I’ve been lookin’ forward to this all week,” and, “That gripping drawstring? So tight.”

Oh, and there’s a “hefty” guy in a V-neck, too. Not really sure why:

Havas Worldwide Chicago produced the ad, which is still tamer than the Liquid-Plumr ads from DDB California.

Adweek also pointed out how Kraft’s “Zesty Guy” sexualized salad dressing for mums over the summer. We’ll see how much longer this trend of spicing up archaic housewife pitches continues.

All we know for sure is that this guy is our favourite “Ultimate Garbage Man”:

