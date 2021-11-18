Should you implement hedging into your investment strategy?

This article has been sponsored by IG Markets.

The stock market fluctuates. There is no getting around this. This unavoidable fluctuation brings with it a certain level of inevitable stress for investors. Of course, a solid long-term strategy means that the everyday fluctuations of the market shouldn’t have too much of an impact on the sound investor who has the bigger picture in mind, and yet, on a human level, it can prove easier said than done to not be shaken by drops in the market.

One way for investors to ensure they sleep easy at night is to ‘hedge’ their investments. You may have heard this term before, but might not be fully aware of what it actually means. Thankfully, it’s not some complicated code we need to crack. You can think of hedges as a form of insurance which require you to take on a relatively small hindrance or cost to protect yourself from larger and less desirable potential risks.

In purely investing terms, hedging allows investors to ‘insure’ their investments against downturns either by reducing or eliminating risks that could negatively impact their position. Similar to other forms of insurance, hedging requires a continuous time commitment to review and ensure that your hedge remains appropriate and provides you with the right protection.

Hedging CFDs

There are a variety of ways to implement hedging as a strategy in your portfolio, one of which is to hedge on products that obtain their value from an underlying market. Things like CFDs (Contract for Difference) are a prime example of this.

CFDs offer an array of features that make them good candidates for hedging. One of the main features is that they don’t require the individual to actually own the underlying asset to open a position — this allows traders to take a position on markets that are falling as well as rising. By enabling you to take position in both directions, you can have more flexibility in designing your hedge. However, you should note that due to their inherent leverage, profits or losses on CFDs are magnified and daily funding charges can accrue over time.

Hedging strategies

There are various other ways to hedge, but some strategies can prove much more complex than others. The three most accessible routes include direct hedging, pairs trading, and trading safe havens.

Let’s start with direct hedging. Put simply, a direct hedge is a strategy that involves taking two directly opposing positions on the same asset, at the same time. An example of this would be to take a short position on an asset you’ve already taken a long position on.

Pairs trading means taking two positions on two different assets — one position on an asset that is going up in price, and another position on a separate asset that is going down in price. Of course, to do this right you’d need to find two opportunities that are trading at irregular prices — one being overvalued and one undervalued, and then taking advantage of the conflicting fortunes of those two assets. This obviously requires a little more research than direct hedging to be done effectively.

The third common option is trading safe havens, which are essentially financial instruments that tend to retain their value — and sometimes even increase in value — during times of economic downturn. Think of things like gold, which has historically been used as a sort of go-to asset for investors who are looking to protect themselves from potential market crashes. It’s commonly used as a hedge against the US dollar.

All that glitters isn’t gold

Hedging, while at first glance a seemingly attractive option, can come at a cost. One of the main drawbacks with hedging is it can be a complicated affair. If you want to keep a consistent hedge, you’re going to basically have to continuously adjust your positions, adding an extra layer of complexity to managing your portfolio. Even for those who do well in managing this added intricacy, it’s still an extra time consumption to manage.

If you’re not really sure what you’re doing, hedging can prove a detriment to your portfolio and actually lead to the opposite than desired effect. Investors hedge to protect themselves from loss, but a poorly thought out and managed hedge can actually add risk to your portfolio.

Another thing to take into account is the temporary nature of hedges. They will eventually expire, and so, if you want to maintain your hedge, you’re going to have to continuously roll over your investment into new positions.

To hedge or not to hedge

That is the question. Ultimately, it’s far from black and white. Hedging, when done correctly, can be a valuable tool for investors to have up their sleeve. But when poorly implemented, can end up costing that same investor money rather than protecting them against loss.

As always, do your research, don’t trade on emotion, and don’t make bets you can’t afford to lose. If you’d like to learn more about hedging strategies, head on over to the IG Academy.

CFDs come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. This information is general and does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person. CFDs do not give you any interest in the underlying asset.