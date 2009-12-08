Hedge Fund Managers Line Up To Find A Bone Marrow Donor For York Capital's Alan Cohen

Fiercely competitive hedge funders come together for an ally in need.



Dan Loeb was among 800 other hedge fund managers, York Capital clients, and friends of Alan Cohen waiting in line to get a saliva test one day in November.

He was there to see if he is a bone marrow match for fellow hedge fund manager Cohen, who has leukemia.

News of the the bone marrow drive was reported on November 10th by The Business Insider. We’re glad to hear it went so well.

Read the full story on the WSJ’s Overheard >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.