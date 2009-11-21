Hedgie Told His Therapist About Inside Trades At Pequot Capital

Conversations with his therapist are being held against a hedgie in an insider trading case.



During David Zilka’s divorce hearings, his psychologist told the court divorce that Zilka was fired by his boss, Arthur Samberg, after he stopped providing inside information.

Bloomberg: “He said that Mr. Samberg wanted him to get inside information on Microsoft,” the transcript quotes Thomson as saying, recalling their conversations. “Mr. Zilkha stopped providing it, he was fired.”

The SEC was already investigating the hedge fund, Pequot Capital Management, for its trades in Microsoft when they discovered a transcript of the the ex-PCM employee’s divorce court hearing with the incriminating evidence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.