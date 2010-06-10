Hedgeye: Warren Buffett Has Some Explaining To Do Over Moody's And Goldman - Stat

If the federal government will step in to help them, they are triple-A. If the federal government won’t step in to help them, who knows what they are?

-Warren Buffett

Our story has nothing to do with the endearing 1968 movie “Chitty-Chitty Bang-Bang” starring Dick Van Dyke and a flying motorcar. We were forced by modern technology to pick this title, since the one we wanted to use keeps getting blocked in our subscribers’ Nasty Word filters. That said, we ended up finding some parallels once we dug down.

The name of the whimsical flying car rhymes with the word used in a now-infamous Goldman Sachs internal email to describe a transaction currently under scrutiny, but trust us: it is hardly the only transaction that can be fairly characterised as… Chitty.

It may turn out that the greatest social benefit to come from the financial crisis was the eruption of this scatological four-letter term in Senate hearings and thus on national television. God knows that so far it has led to no job creation, nor to any move to protect consumers from predatory lending, encourage reasonable business lending, prevent corporate abuse of the environment, promote community banking and assist small business, reassert America’s dominant position in the global financial marketplace, or hold corporate managements responsible for the failure of their own dumb decisions.

The nasty word also appeared in full on the front page of the Financial Times, perhaps in hopes they would steal subscribers from Rolling Stone.

In the movie, Caractacus Potts invents a candy stick that can be played like a flute – the Toot Sweet. When he sells it for a fortune, the windfall enables him to marry the fetching Truly Scrumptious who, played by Sally Ann Howes, certainly lived up to her name. Literate followers of this Screed may know the original novel was written by Ian Fleming, which makes Truly Scrumptious the G-Rated sister of Pussy Galore.

In our remake, the loveable eccentric genius is played by Warren Buffett – the Caractacus Potts of Omaha. In testimony before the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, Buffett revealed his true colours. From where we sit, it looks like a deep shade of… Chitty.

From Buffett’s testimony about the ratings agencies, we got two take-aways. First, the Caractacus of Omaha testified – with a straight face – that Moody’s should not be held responsible for getting their analysis of mortgage-based CDS wrong: everybody got it wrong. Including, says Buffett, Buffett.

The implication of Buffett’s statement is startling: he expects Moody’s to do nothing more than take an average of everyone else’s wrong analysis. It doesn’t bother him that a company whose job is to assess the fundamental viability of a firm is incapable of the analysis. Indeed, Buffett testified that he thinks Moody’s assessment of Berkshire is inaccurate. And who should know better than Buffett? Well, Moody’s, for one.

Monday Morning Benjamin Grahams are wondering whether Buffett has lost his edge. Is he so far off his game, they ask, that he missed the fundamentals of just how rotten the mortgages market was? How can it be that Buffett continued to hold his Moody’s position even as it became clear the financial instruments they were rating were a loudly ticking time bomb?



But Buffett did perform a fundamental analysis. He testified that the federal government has created a duopoloy, guaranteeing S&P and Moody’s a share of the market that any lion would drool over. That, Buffett is telling us, is the real analysis. Moody’s may sit atop a stinking pile, but it will take more than an economic meltdown of Biblical proportion to unseat them.

Separately, when asked about his investment in Goldman Sachs, Buffett testified that he remained comfortable with his $5 billion Goldman stake, even as it became clear the markets were in serious trouble. If things got really bad, Buffett said, he was confident “the government would act.”

Our market has diverged from the economy that bore it. Common stock certificates represent “ownership” of a corporation even less than your individual vote decides who will be president. Corporate stakeholders – from incompetent management, to venal labour – are given government guarantees if they have the right political connections. Meanwhile, holders of legally inviolable debt obligations are forced to take reduced terms if they are on the wrong side of the political bedsheet.

Banks and real estate and business lending no longer have community ties. Home mortgages are sold right out of the community where they originate, and banks receiving emergency rescue money use smoke-and-mirrors accounting to boost their reported assets by buying someone else’s liabilities, creating top-line revenues and fattening their payrolls, pushing the risk back to the faceless taxpayer. “Victimless crime”? We think not.

With the realities of economic interaction bearing little relationship to the ticker symbols on the quote screen, the focus of fundamental analysis must increasingly incorporate a macro view. Buffett’s view seems to be the Macro-est of all. Not only is he not deeply knowledgeable about the fundamentals of companies he invests in – speaking about Moody’s and how they could have judged the mortgage market so poorly, Buffett waved his hand dismissively and said there are “millions of mortgages out there” – his analysis rests on how much risk he will be exposed to before the government backstops his losses.



Buffett’s investment in Moody’s comes down to a government guarantee that, as long as this sector stays in business, Moody’s will split the majority of all the revenues generated. His investment in Goldman is similarly founded on his observation that the US government will not let the financial markets go out of business. You know – What’s good for Goldman Sachs is good for America…

All this makes Buffett’s process look very much of a piece with the lack of disclosure alleged to lie at the heart of Goldman’s dealings. Buffett’s investment in Moody’s – or Goldman – should not be seen as a bellwether. If you think Buffett invested in these companies because of their own fundamentals, you will lose your money. Unless, like him, you have 10 billion or more to invest, in which case you can assure yourself of a government guarantee. Buffett found, not the best managed firms, not the best capitalised firms, and not the firms with underappreciated assets. He found the firms that were – ahem! – Too Big To Fail. Call it the Buffett Put.

Channel surfing away from the Senate hearings to see what else was going on in the world, we caught President Obama’s speaking about the suffering of the Average American in this financial crisis. “Our generation of Americans have been buffeted,” he said.

No Chitty, Mr. President.



Mosher Silver is Chief Compliance Officer for Hedgeye Risk Management.

