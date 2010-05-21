Hedgeye Presents The Hit Rock Tune "Fiat Fools"

Photo: Wikimedia

Hedgeye founder Keith McCullough has been tossing around the phrase “fiat fools” as of late whenever he’s talking about Europe.Well one keen Hedgeye reader wrote back to Keith with lyrics to a song of the same name, sung to the tune of Curtis Mayfield’s “If There’s A Hell Below.”

Here are the lyrics. Quite appropriate, actually.



Sisters, Brothers

Central Bankers And Their Backers

They’re All Political Actors

Hurry, People Running From Their Worries

While The Judge And His Juries

Dictate The Law That’s Partly Flaw.

Educated Fools

From-Uneducated Schools

Keynesian Fools

Bailing out is The Rule

Polluted Water In The Pool

And Obama’s Talking About hope

He Says Change is coming

He Says Change is here

He Says Don’t worry

But They Don’t Know There Can Be No Show

And If There’s A Hell Below We’re All Gonna Go

Everybody’s Praying And Everybody’s Saying

But When Come Time To Do

Everybody’s Laying

Educated Fools

From-Uneducated Schools

Friedamite Fools

But They Don’t Know

There Can Be No Show

If There’s A Hell Below

We’re All Gonna Go

Educated Fools

From-Uneducated Schools

Fiat Fools

Lord What We Gonna Do

If Everything I Say Is True

This Ain’t No Way It Ought To Be

If Only All The Mass Could See

But Everybody Keeps Saying Don’t Worry

