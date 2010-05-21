Hedgeye Presents The Hit Rock Tune "Fiat Fools"

Photo: Wikimedia
Hedgeye founder Keith McCullough has been tossing around the phrase “fiat fools” as of late whenever he’s talking about Europe.Well one keen Hedgeye reader wrote back to Keith with lyrics to a song of the same name, sung to the tune of Curtis Mayfield’s “If There’s A Hell Below.”
Here are the lyrics. Quite appropriate, actually.
————————
Sisters, Brothers
Central Bankers And Their Backers
They’re All Political Actors
Hurry, People Running From Their Worries
While The Judge And His Juries
Dictate The Law That’s Partly Flaw.
Educated Fools
From-Uneducated Schools
Keynesian Fools
Bailing out is The Rule
Polluted Water In The Pool
And Obama’s Talking About hope
He Says Change is coming
He Says Change is here
He Says Don’t worry
But They Don’t Know There Can Be No Show
And If There’s A Hell Below We’re All Gonna Go
Everybody’s Praying And Everybody’s Saying
But When Come Time To Do
Everybody’s Laying
Educated Fools
From-Uneducated Schools
Friedamite Fools
But They Don’t Know
There Can Be No Show
If There’s A Hell Below
We’re All Gonna Go
Educated Fools
From-Uneducated Schools
Fiat Fools
Lord What We Gonna Do
If Everything I Say Is True
This Ain’t No Way It Ought To Be
If Only All The Mass Could See
But Everybody Keeps Saying Don’t Worry
