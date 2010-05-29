Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough: Sell All U.S. Stocks NOW

Earlier this week, Hedgeye Risk Management made a bold call: SELL ALL U.S. STOCKS NOW.
This was a short-term call, which the firm plans to revisit if/when the S&P 500 hits 1,070. But Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough is plenty bearish over the long-term, too, and expects a U.S. implosion similar to Europe’s when the country’s debt-maturity calendar goes into overdrive in 2011-2012.
