This hedge trimmer 'cuts through bushes like butter' and is 34% off right now

Now that the weather is getting warmer, you’re going to have to trim those hedges.

This Black & Decker hedge trimmer comes with a 17″ dual action blade for up to 40% less vibration than single action blades.

The pre-hardened, rust-resistant steel blades stay sharp longer than your average hedge trimmer.

This hedge trimmer is lightweight and compact in design, which means you won’t get as tired holding it.

“This cuts through bushes like butter!” one reviewer wrote.

Black & Decker TR117 3.2-Amp Hedge Trimmer: $US49.99 $US33.24 [34% off]

