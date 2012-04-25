These 10 Hedge Funds Are Making A Fortune On Apple Today

Julia La Roche
Shares of Apple are exploding higher following Q2 earnings yesterday that blew past analysts’ expectations.

Apple’s stock was last up more than 9.7% in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Here are the 10 hedge funds with the largest stake in the iPhone and iPad maker, according to the most recent (12/31/2011) 13F regulatory filing data compiled by Bloomberg. 

  • Citadel ~2.79 million shares
  • DE Shaw ~2.41 million shares
  • Discovery Capital ~2.23 million shares
  • Lone Pine Capital ~2.15 million shares
  • Tiger Global ~1.62 million shares
  • Greenlight Capital ~1.46 million shares
  • Viking Global ~1.29 million shares
  • Adage Capital Partners ~1.28 million shares
  • Renaissance Technologies ~1.28 million shares
  • Coatue Management ~1.27 million shares

Apple’s stock is up more than 38% YTD

