These 10 Hedge Funds Are Making A Fortune On Apple Today

Shares of Apple are exploding higher following Q2 earnings yesterday that blew past analysts’ expectations.



Apple’s stock was last up more than 9.7% in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Here are the 10 hedge funds with the largest stake in the iPhone and iPad maker, according to the most recent (12/31/2011) 13F regulatory filing data compiled by Bloomberg.

Citadel ~2.79 million shares

DE Shaw ~2.41 million shares

Discovery Capital ~2.23 million shares

Lone Pine Capital ~2.15 million shares

Tiger Global ~1.62 million shares

Greenlight Capital ~1.46 million shares

Viking Global ~1.29 million shares

Adage Capital Partners ~1.28 million shares

Renaissance Technologies ~1.28 million shares

Coatue Management ~1.27 million shares

Apple’s stock is up more than 38% YTD.

