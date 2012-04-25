These 10 Hedge Funds Are Making A Fortune On Apple Today

Shares of Apple are exploding higher following Q2 earnings yesterday that blew past analysts’ expectations.
Apple’s stock was last up more than 9.7% in pre-market trading Wednesday.
Here are the 10 hedge funds with the largest stake in the iPhone and iPad maker, according to the most recent (12/31/2011) 13F regulatory filing data compiled by Bloomberg.
- Citadel ~2.79 million shares
- DE Shaw ~2.41 million shares
- Discovery Capital ~2.23 million shares
- Lone Pine Capital ~2.15 million shares
- Tiger Global ~1.62 million shares
- Greenlight Capital ~1.46 million shares
- Viking Global ~1.29 million shares
- Adage Capital Partners ~1.28 million shares
- Renaissance Technologies ~1.28 million shares
- Coatue Management ~1.27 million shares
Apple’s stock is up more than 38% YTD.
