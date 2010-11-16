It's Official, Hedge Funds Are Still Loading Up The Boat On Apple Stock

Photo: Giacomo

Last week there was some excitement over the fact that investing “guru” Ken Heebner had dumped most of his Apple stake.The stock has been a bit weaker lately, and anytime you get a well-known name selling such a hot (somewhat bubbly-looking company) it’s worth paying attention to.



But don’t worry, it doesn’t look like hedge funds are deserting the name en masse. In fact, it looks like the opposite.

More 13-Fs have come out, and among the names who are buying Apple are Dan Loeb, David Einhorn, and Lone Pine’s Steve Mandel.

Those are some heavy hitters, with excellent track records who are going more long, and not dumping.

For more on Einhorn’s moves, see here.

Update: Soros has bought some too.

