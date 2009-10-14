Hedge Fund's Video Helps Russians See Their Government's Gangsterism

On Friday we pointed to the fascinating video created by Hermitage Capital, where the fund explained how the Russian government shut down the fund at gun point, seizing $230 million from it.



And now the video is the most popular news video in Russia

The Guardian: A Russian version of a video by Hermitage Capital, the London-based hedge fund claiming to be victim of a $230m (£146m) scam, has attracted over 12,000 hits, and is the most viewed news clip on YouTube in Russia, the site shows. The English version has had almost 8,000 viewings.

William Browder, head of Hermitage Capital, hopes the video’s international impact will put pressure on the Russian authorities to listen to his claims of theft, gangsterism and government corruption.

12,000 hits isn’t really that much, but the fact that it’s Russians reading about their own government’s gangsterism is pretty cool



