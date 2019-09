Societe Generale has a new report on hedge fund positions.

Included are these two charts of long and short exposures to various asset classes based on standard deviations from historical averages.

As you can see, hedge funds are liking the Nasdaq and oil, but they don’t care much for corn or the yen.

