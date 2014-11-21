Here Are The 50 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

REUTERS/Francois Lenoir A worker displays a heart-shaped praline for Valentine’s Day at a Wittamer chocolate boutique in Brussels.

FactSet has released its report on the 50 largest hedge funds and their holdings during the third quarter.

These funds increased their exposure to stocks by 3.8% as the market extended its 5-year old bull run. FactSet’s John Butters noted that the most popular stocks to buy were in the in the information technology sector, followed by consumer discretionary and energy sectors.

Shares of Shire PLC were the most bought in the third quarter, even as the biopharmaceutical company negotiated acquisition offers by Abbvie that eventually fell through.

The largest funds owned stocks with a combined market value worth $US790 billion. Using FactSet’s data, we’ve compiled a list of the 50 most widely held stocks and ranked them by the dollar value held by the funds.

