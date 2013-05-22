The 49 Stocks That The Biggest Hedge Funds Love Most

Third Point’s Dan Loeb and Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman

After thumbing through the latest quarterly filings from the world’s 50 biggest hedge funds, Factset has published its Q1 Hedge Fund Ownership Report.



“The 50 largest hedge funds increased their equity exposure by over 5% in Q1 2013,” said FactSet’s Michael Amenta.

Their biggest holdings include popular names in familiar industries like internet search and personal electronic devices.

“While the top 50 hedge fund managers largely increased their exposure to equities, the funds also made significant reductions to their stakes in two successful stocks in 2013: News Corp. (Cl A) and American International Group Inc,” added Amenta.

Factset included its list of stocks most widely held by the 50 biggest funds. Google was the most popular with 31 one funds betting on the search engine. At the bottom of their list was Icahn Enterprises, which is basically owned by none other than Carl Icahn.

We ranked this list of stocks by number of holders. We also included the percentage of shares outstanding held by the top 50 funds. And for your information, we also included the top three hedge funds that hold each of these stocks.

Icahn Enterprises is owned by 2 funds. Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 0.0% Market cap: $5.3 billion Shares outstanding: 90.5% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9% Top holders (# shares): Icahn (97.8m), Kinetics (2.2m), Horizon (1.6m) Source: Factset Norwegian Cruise Line is owned by 4 funds. Sector: Consumer discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 100.0% Market cap: $2.1 billion Shares outstanding: 34.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Citadel (2.5m), SAC (2.2m), Sigma (1.5m) Source: Factset Nationstar Mortgage is owned by 5 funds. Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: 2.2% Market cap: $2.6 billion Shares outstanding: 76.4% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Fortress (67.8m), Osterweis (1.5m), Hayman (1.5m) Source: Factset Valeant Pharmaceuticals is owned by 9 funds. Sector: Health Care Quarterly market value performance: 30.0% Market cap: $2.3 billion Shares outstanding: 10.0% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Valueact (17.6m), Brave Warrior (6.6m), Viking (5m) Source: Factset Canadian Pacific Railway is owned by 10 funds. Sector: Industrials Quarterly market value performance: -2.4% Market cap: $3.8 billion Shares outstanding: 16.8% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6% Top holders (# shares): Pershing Square (24m), Columbus Circle (1.1m), York (0.6m) Source: Factset CVR Energy is owned by 10 funds. Sector: Energy Quarterly market value performance: 0.1% Market cap: $3.8 billion Shares outstanding: 83.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6% Top holders (# shares): Icahn (71.2m), Renaissance (0.8m), Cheyne (0.7m) Source: Factset Adobe is owned by 13 funds. Sector: Information Technology Quarterly market value performance: 28.3% Market cap: $2.1 billion Shares outstanding: 9.4% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Valueact (31.3m), Viking (7.1m), Criterion (2.8m) Source: Factset Realogy is owned by 13 funds. Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: 20.6% Market cap: $5.4 billion Shares outstanding: 76.4% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9% Top holders (# shares): Paulson (13.3m), York (5.5m), Blue Ridge (5.3m) Source: Factset Boeing is owned by 14 funds. Sector: Industrials Quarterly market value performance: 248.5% Market cap: $2.2 billion Shares outstanding: 3.4% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Viking (12.4m), Epoch (3.5m), Metropolitan (3.3m) Source: Factset Transocean is owned by 14 funds. Sector: Energy Quarterly market value performance: 83.4% Market cap: $1.8 billion Shares outstanding: 9.4% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Icahn (20.1m), Omega (3.2m), Highbridge (2.9m) Source: Factset Crown Castle is owned by 15 funds. Sector: Telecom Quarterly market value performance: 26.9% Market cap: $1.8 billion Shares outstanding: 9.0% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): SPO (8.5m), Viking (4.5m), Maverick (3.2m) Source: Factset Intuitive Surgical is owned by 15 funds. Sector: Health Care Quarterly market value performance: 118.7% Market cap: $1.9 billion Shares outstanding: 9.5% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Viking (1.9m), Lone Pine (0.9m), Renaissance (0.4m) Source: Factset Michael Kors is owned by 15 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 47.7% Market cap: $1.8 billion Shares outstanding: 15.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Viking (12m), Lone Pine (8m), SAC (3.2m) Source: Factset Netflix is owned by 15 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 6.5% Market cap: $1.9 billion Shares outstanding: 17.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Icahn (5.5m), Coatue (1.4), Blue Ridge (1m) Source: Factset Sprint is owned by 15 funds. Sector: Telecom Quarterly market value performance: 30.6% Market cap: $2.2 billion Shares outstanding: 12.0% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Paulson (231m), Omega (65.2m), Pentwater (36.4m) Source: Factset Charter Communications is owned by 16 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 4.0% Market cap: $4.3 billion Shares outstanding: 40.7% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7% Top holders (# shares): SPO (4.9m), Lonen Pine (4.6m), Steadfast (2.8m) Source: Factset Comcast is owned by 16 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 50.5% Market cap: $2.6 billion Shares outstanding: 2.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Landsdowne (15.3m), Viking (15m), Egerton (6.4m) Source: Factset Motorola Solutions is owned by 16 funds. Sector: Information Technology Quarterly market value performance: 6.6% Market cap: $2.6 billion Shares outstanding: 15.0% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Valueact (28.9m), Iridian (4.2m), Fir Tree (3.6m) Source: Factset Pfizer is owned by 16 funds. Sector: Health Care Quarterly market value performance: -0.9% Market cap: $2.3 billion Shares outstanding: 1.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Discovery (17.6m), Adage (10.6m), Columbus Circle (9.4m) Source: Factset Procter & Gamble is owned by 16 funds. Sector: Consumer Staples Quarterly market value performance: -16.9% Market cap: $3.6 billion Shares outstanding: 1.7% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Pershing (30m), Scout (4m), Adage (3.1m) Source: Factset Anadarko is owned by 17 funds. Sector: Energy Quarterly market value performance: 11.8% Market cap: $2.1 billion Shares outstanding: 4.8% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Highfields (5.7m), DE Shaw (3.7m), Citadel (3.1m) Source: Factset HCA Holdings is owned by 17 funds. Sector: Health Care Quarterly market value performance: 33.1% Market cap: $2.0 billion Shares outstanding: 11.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Glenview (8.9m), Maverick (7.2m), Mason (6.6m) Source: Factset Monsanto is owned by 17 funds. Sector: Materials Quarterly market value performance: -2.0% Market cap: $1.9 billion Shares outstanding: 3.4% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (6.7m), Blue Ridge (3.0m), Adage (2.2m) Source: Factset Walt Disney Co. is owned by 17 funds. Yahoo is owned by 17 funds. Sector: Information Technology Quarterly market value performance: -19.2% Market cap: $2.5 billion Shares outstanding: 9.7% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Third Point (62m), Farallon (9.7m), Fir Tree (8.5m) Source: Factset Aetna is owned by 18 funds. Sector: Health Care Quarterly market value performance: 18.4% Market cap: $2.0 billion Shares outstanding: 11.8% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Greenlight (6.5m), Paulson (6.5m), Jana Partners (3.8m) Source: Factset Life Technologies is owned by 18 funds. Sector: Health Care Quarterly market value performance: 25.1% Market cap: $2.4 billion Shares outstanding: 21.6% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Paulson (14.8m), Landsdowne (0.8m), Empyrean (1.8m) Source: Factset Microsoft is owned by 18 funds. Sector: Information Technology Quarterly market value performance: 10.7% Market cap: $2.6 billion Shares outstanding: 1.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Valueact (33.3m), First Eagle (27.7m), Magellan (17m) Source: Factset Virgin Media is owned by 18 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 57.8% Market cap: $3.2 billion Shares outstanding: 24.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5% Top holders (# shares): Coatue (11.5m), Third Point (11m), Farallon (7.9m) Source: Factset Wells Fargo is owned by 19 funds. Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: -1.9% Market cap: $2.2 billion Shares outstanding: 1.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Magellan (10.9m), Landsdowne (10.7m), DE Shaw (8.7m) Source: Factset Amazon is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: -2.3% Market cap: $2.4 billion Shares outstanding: 2.0% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Sleep, Zakaria (2.9m), Landsdowne (1.9m), Tiger (0.9m) Source: Factset Apple is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Information Technology Quarterly market value performance: -4.3% Market cap: $5.2 billion Shares outstanding: 1.3% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9% Top holders (# shares): Greenlight (2.4m), DE Shaw (1.7m), Adage (1.4m) Source: Factset CBS is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 141.8% Market cap: $2.1 billion Shares outstanding: 7.6% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Coatue (14m), Soroban (7.7m), Pointstate (4.7m) Source: Factset Dollar General is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 15.3% Market cap: $2.4 billion Shares outstanding: 14.7% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (14.2m), Soroban (7.2m), Eton Park (6.1m) Source: Factset ebay is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Information Technology Quarterly market value performance: 4.0% Market cap: $2.2 billion Shares outstanding: 3.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (9.7m), Magellan (7.9m), Columbus Circle (4.1m) Source: Factset Equinix is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Information Technology Quarterly market value performance: 2.0% Market cap: $3.5 billion Shares outstanding: 33.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6% Top holders (# shares): Coatue (4.4m), Lone Pine (2.3m), Paulson (2.1m) Source: Factset Fidelity is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: 6.5% Market cap: $1.9 billion Shares outstanding: 16.2% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Glenview (6.1m), Farallon (5.2m), Maverick (4.9m) Source: Factset Liberty Global is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 14.8% Market cap: $2.0 billion Shares outstanding: 19.0% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Coatue (7.1m), Blue Ridge (3.9m), Maverick (2.9m) *Liberty Global Class C shares are owned by 16 funds. Source: Factset LyondellBasell is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Materials Quarterly market value performance: -6.3% Market cap: $8.0 billion Shares outstanding: 22.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.4% Top holders (# shares): Viking (13.1m), Discovery (5.6m), AQR (2.3m) Source: Factset Time Warner is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: 11.5% Market cap: $3.8 billion Shares outstanding: 7.0% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6% Top holders (# shares): Viking (22.3m), Coatue (12m), Epoch (6.3m) Source: Factset Visa is owned by 20 funds. Sector: Information Technology Quarterly market value performance: -.08% Market cap: $3.9 billion Shares outstanding: 4.3% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7% Top holders (# shares): SPO (5m), Viking (2.6m), Discovery (2.1m) Source: Factset Capital One is owned by 21 funds. Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: -1.0% Market cap: $1.9 billion Shares outstanding: 6.1% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3% Top holders (# shares): Viking (10.8m), Lone Pine (5.1m), Maverick (3.8m) Source: Factset JPMorgan Chase is owned by 21 funds. Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: -19.2% Market cap: $2.4 billion Shares outstanding: 1.3% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Landsdowne (18m), Adage (6.5m), Pzena (5.9m) Source: Factset QUALCOMM is owned by 21 funds. Sector: Information Technology Quarterly market value performance: 5.3% Market cap: $3.3 billion Shares outstanding: 2.9% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6% Top holders (# shares): Viking (8.6m), Lone Pine (8.3m), Alkeon (4.8m) Source: Factset priceline.com is owned by 22 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: -2.0% Market cap: $4.0 billion Shares outstanding: 11.5% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7% Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (1.8m), Blue Ridge (0.4m), DE Shaw (0.4m) Source: Factset News Corp. is owned by 25 funds. Sector: Consumer Discretionary Quarterly market value performance: -20.3% Market cap: $4.5 billion Shares outstanding: 9.7% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8% Top holders (# shares): Elliott (10.1m), DE Shaw (4.8m), Baupost (4.0m) Source: Factset Citigroup is owned by 27 funds. Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: 24.1% Market cap: $3.5billion Shares outstanding: 2.6% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4% Top holders (# shares): Pzena (9m), Appaloosa (8.5m), Citadel (6.7m) Source: Factset AIG is owned by 28 funds. Sector: Financials Quarterly market value performance: -16.2% Market cap: $5.3 billion Shares outstanding: 14.7% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9% Top holders (# shares): Third Point (13.5m), Perry (13.2m), DE Shaw (12.3m) Source: Factset Google is owned by 31 funds. Sector: Information Technology Quarterly market value performance: -2.1% Market cap: $6.8 billion Shares outstanding: 3.2% Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.2% Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (1.4m), Landsdowne (0.8m), Magellan (0.6m) Source: Factset More on stocks... Goldman Sachs' 11 Most Overrated Equities >

