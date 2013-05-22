The 49 Stocks That The Biggest Hedge Funds Love Most

Rob Wile
Dan Loeb Bill AckmanThird Point’s Dan Loeb and Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman

After thumbing through the latest quarterly filings from the world’s 50 biggest hedge funds, Factset has published its Q1 Hedge Fund Ownership Report.

“The 50 largest hedge funds increased their equity exposure by over 5% in Q1 2013,” said FactSet’s Michael Amenta.

Their biggest holdings include popular names in familiar industries like internet search and personal electronic devices.

“While the top 50 hedge fund managers largely increased their exposure to equities, the funds also made significant reductions to their stakes in two successful stocks in 2013: News Corp. (Cl A) and American International Group Inc,” added Amenta.

Factset included its list of stocks most widely held by the 50 biggest funds.  Google was the most popular with 31 one funds betting on the search engine. At the bottom of their list was Icahn Enterprises, which is basically owned by none other than Carl Icahn.

We ranked this list of stocks by number of holders.  We also included the percentage of shares outstanding held by the top 50 funds.  And for your information, we also included the top three hedge funds that hold each of these stocks.

Icahn Enterprises is owned by 2 funds.

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 0.0%

Market cap: $5.3 billion

Shares outstanding: 90.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%

Top holders (# shares): Icahn (97.8m), Kinetics (2.2m), Horizon (1.6m)

Source: Factset

Norwegian Cruise Line is owned by 4 funds.

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 100.0%

Market cap: $2.1 billion

Shares outstanding: 34.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Citadel (2.5m), SAC (2.2m), Sigma (1.5m)

Source: Factset

Nationstar Mortgage is owned by 5 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: 2.2%

Market cap: $2.6 billion

Shares outstanding: 76.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Fortress (67.8m), Osterweis (1.5m), Hayman (1.5m)

Source: Factset

Valeant Pharmaceuticals is owned by 9 funds.

Sector: Health Care

Quarterly market value performance: 30.0%

Market cap: $2.3 billion

Shares outstanding: 10.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Valueact (17.6m), Brave Warrior (6.6m), Viking (5m)

Source: Factset

Canadian Pacific Railway is owned by 10 funds.

Sector: Industrials

Quarterly market value performance: -2.4%

Market cap: $3.8 billion

Shares outstanding: 16.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Top holders (# shares): Pershing Square (24m), Columbus Circle (1.1m), York (0.6m)

Source: Factset

CVR Energy is owned by 10 funds.

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: 0.1%

Market cap: $3.8 billion

Shares outstanding: 83.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Top holders (# shares): Icahn (71.2m), Renaissance (0.8m), Cheyne (0.7m)

Source: Factset

Adobe is owned by 13 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: 28.3%

Market cap: $2.1 billion

Shares outstanding: 9.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Valueact (31.3m), Viking (7.1m), Criterion (2.8m)

Source: Factset

Realogy is owned by 13 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: 20.6%

Market cap: $5.4 billion

Shares outstanding: 76.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%

Top holders (# shares): Paulson (13.3m), York (5.5m), Blue Ridge (5.3m)

Source: Factset

Boeing is owned by 14 funds.

Sector: Industrials

Quarterly market value performance: 248.5%

Market cap: $2.2 billion

Shares outstanding: 3.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Viking (12.4m), Epoch (3.5m), Metropolitan (3.3m)

Source: Factset

Transocean is owned by 14 funds.

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: 83.4%

Market cap: $1.8 billion

Shares outstanding: 9.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Icahn (20.1m), Omega (3.2m), Highbridge (2.9m)

Source: Factset

Crown Castle is owned by 15 funds.

Sector: Telecom

Quarterly market value performance: 26.9%

Market cap: $1.8 billion

Shares outstanding: 9.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): SPO (8.5m), Viking (4.5m), Maverick (3.2m)

Source: Factset

Intuitive Surgical is owned by 15 funds.

Sector: Health Care

Quarterly market value performance: 118.7%

Market cap: $1.9 billion

Shares outstanding: 9.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Viking (1.9m), Lone Pine (0.9m), Renaissance (0.4m)

Source: Factset

Michael Kors is owned by 15 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 47.7%

Market cap: $1.8 billion

Shares outstanding: 15.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Viking (12m), Lone Pine (8m), SAC (3.2m)

Source: Factset

Netflix is owned by 15 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 6.5%

Market cap: $1.9 billion

Shares outstanding: 17.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Icahn (5.5m), Coatue (1.4), Blue Ridge (1m)

Source: Factset

Sprint is owned by 15 funds.

Sector: Telecom

Quarterly market value performance: 30.6%

Market cap: $2.2 billion

Shares outstanding: 12.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Paulson (231m), Omega (65.2m), Pentwater (36.4m)

Source: Factset

Charter Communications is owned by 16 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 4.0%

Market cap: $4.3 billion

Shares outstanding: 40.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7%

Top holders (# shares): SPO (4.9m), Lonen Pine (4.6m), Steadfast (2.8m)

Source: Factset

Comcast is owned by 16 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 50.5%

Market cap: $2.6 billion

Shares outstanding: 2.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Landsdowne (15.3m), Viking (15m), Egerton (6.4m)

Source: Factset

Motorola Solutions is owned by 16 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: 6.6%

Market cap: $2.6 billion

Shares outstanding: 15.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Valueact (28.9m), Iridian (4.2m), Fir Tree (3.6m)

Source: Factset

Pfizer is owned by 16 funds.

Sector: Health Care

Quarterly market value performance: -0.9%

Market cap: $2.3 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Discovery (17.6m), Adage (10.6m), Columbus Circle (9.4m)

Source: Factset

Procter & Gamble is owned by 16 funds.

Sector: Consumer Staples

Quarterly market value performance: -16.9%

Market cap: $3.6 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Pershing (30m), Scout (4m), Adage (3.1m)

Source: Factset

Anadarko is owned by 17 funds.

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: 11.8%

Market cap: $2.1 billion

Shares outstanding: 4.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Highfields (5.7m), DE Shaw (3.7m), Citadel (3.1m)

Source: Factset

HCA Holdings is owned by 17 funds.

Sector: Health Care

Quarterly market value performance: 33.1%

Market cap: $2.0 billion

Shares outstanding: 11.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Glenview (8.9m), Maverick (7.2m), Mason (6.6m)

Source: Factset

Monsanto is owned by 17 funds.

Sector: Materials

Quarterly market value performance: -2.0%

Market cap: $1.9 billion

Shares outstanding: 3.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (6.7m), Blue Ridge (3.0m), Adage (2.2m)

Source: Factset

Walt Disney Co. is owned by 17 funds.

Yahoo is owned by 17 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: -19.2%

Market cap: $2.5 billion

Shares outstanding: 9.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Third Point (62m), Farallon (9.7m), Fir Tree (8.5m)

Source: Factset

Aetna is owned by 18 funds.

Sector: Health Care

Quarterly market value performance: 18.4%

Market cap: $2.0 billion

Shares outstanding: 11.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Greenlight (6.5m), Paulson (6.5m), Jana Partners (3.8m)

Source: Factset

Life Technologies is owned by 18 funds.

Sector: Health Care

Quarterly market value performance: 25.1%

Market cap: $2.4 billion

Shares outstanding: 21.6%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Paulson (14.8m), Landsdowne (0.8m), Empyrean (1.8m)

Source: Factset

Microsoft is owned by 18 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: 10.7%

Market cap: $2.6 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Valueact (33.3m), First Eagle (27.7m), Magellan (17m)

Source: Factset

Virgin Media is owned by 18 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 57.8%

Market cap: $3.2 billion

Shares outstanding: 24.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Top holders (# shares): Coatue (11.5m), Third Point (11m), Farallon (7.9m)

Source: Factset

Wells Fargo is owned by 19 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: -1.9%

Market cap: $2.2 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Magellan (10.9m), Landsdowne (10.7m), DE Shaw (8.7m)

Source: Factset

Amazon is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -2.3%

Market cap: $2.4 billion

Shares outstanding: 2.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Sleep, Zakaria (2.9m), Landsdowne (1.9m), Tiger (0.9m)

Source: Factset

Apple is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: -4.3%

Market cap: $5.2 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%

Top holders (# shares): Greenlight (2.4m), DE Shaw (1.7m), Adage (1.4m)

Source: Factset

CBS is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 141.8%

Market cap: $2.1 billion

Shares outstanding: 7.6%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Coatue (14m), Soroban (7.7m), Pointstate (4.7m)

Source: Factset

Dollar General is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 15.3%

Market cap: $2.4 billion

Shares outstanding: 14.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (14.2m), Soroban (7.2m), Eton Park (6.1m)

Source: Factset

ebay is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: 4.0%

Market cap: $2.2 billion

Shares outstanding: 3.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (9.7m), Magellan (7.9m), Columbus Circle (4.1m)

Source: Factset

Equinix is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: 2.0%

Market cap: $3.5 billion

Shares outstanding: 33.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Top holders (# shares): Coatue (4.4m), Lone Pine (2.3m), Paulson (2.1m)

Source: Factset

Fidelity is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: 6.5%

Market cap: $1.9 billion

Shares outstanding: 16.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Glenview (6.1m), Farallon (5.2m), Maverick (4.9m)

Source: Factset

Liberty Global is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 14.8%

Market cap: $2.0 billion

Shares outstanding: 19.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Coatue (7.1m), Blue Ridge (3.9m), Maverick (2.9m)

*Liberty Global Class C shares are owned by 16 funds.

Source: Factset

LyondellBasell is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Materials

Quarterly market value performance: -6.3%

Market cap: $8.0 billion

Shares outstanding: 22.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.4%

Top holders (# shares): Viking (13.1m), Discovery (5.6m), AQR (2.3m)

Source: Factset

Time Warner is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 11.5%

Market cap: $3.8 billion

Shares outstanding: 7.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Top holders (# shares): Viking (22.3m), Coatue (12m), Epoch (6.3m)

Source: Factset

Visa is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: -.08%

Market cap: $3.9 billion

Shares outstanding: 4.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7%

Top holders (# shares): SPO (5m), Viking (2.6m), Discovery (2.1m)

Source: Factset

Capital One is owned by 21 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: -1.0%

Market cap: $1.9 billion

Shares outstanding: 6.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Top holders (# shares): Viking (10.8m), Lone Pine (5.1m), Maverick (3.8m)

Source: Factset

JPMorgan Chase is owned by 21 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: -19.2%

Market cap: $2.4 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Landsdowne (18m), Adage (6.5m), Pzena (5.9m)

Source: Factset

QUALCOMM is owned by 21 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: 5.3%

Market cap: $3.3 billion

Shares outstanding: 2.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Top holders (# shares): Viking (8.6m), Lone Pine (8.3m), Alkeon (4.8m)

Source: Factset

priceline.com is owned by 22 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -2.0%

Market cap: $4.0 billion

Shares outstanding: 11.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7%

Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (1.8m), Blue Ridge (0.4m), DE Shaw (0.4m)

Source: Factset

News Corp. is owned by 25 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -20.3%

Market cap: $4.5 billion

Shares outstanding: 9.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8%

Top holders (# shares): Elliott (10.1m), DE Shaw (4.8m), Baupost (4.0m)

Source: Factset

Citigroup is owned by 27 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: 24.1%

Market cap: $3.5billion

Shares outstanding: 2.6%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Top holders (# shares): Pzena (9m), Appaloosa (8.5m), Citadel (6.7m)

Source: Factset

AIG is owned by 28 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: -16.2%

Market cap: $5.3 billion

Shares outstanding: 14.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%

Top holders (# shares): Third Point (13.5m), Perry (13.2m), DE Shaw (12.3m)

Source: Factset

Google is owned by 31 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: -2.1%

Market cap: $6.8 billion

Shares outstanding: 3.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.2%

Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (1.4m), Landsdowne (0.8m), Magellan (0.6m)

Source: Factset

