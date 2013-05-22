The 49 Stocks That The Biggest Hedge Funds Love Most

After thumbing through the latest quarterly filings from the world’s 50 biggest hedge funds, Factset has published its Q1 Hedge Fund Ownership Report.
“The 50 largest hedge funds increased their equity exposure by over 5% in Q1 2013,” said FactSet’s Michael Amenta.
Their biggest holdings include popular names in familiar industries like internet search and personal electronic devices.
“While the top 50 hedge fund managers largely increased their exposure to equities, the funds also made significant reductions to their stakes in two successful stocks in 2013: News Corp. (Cl A) and American International Group Inc,” added Amenta.
Factset included its list of stocks most widely held by the 50 biggest funds. Google was the most popular with 31 one funds betting on the search engine. At the bottom of their list was Icahn Enterprises, which is basically owned by none other than Carl Icahn.
We ranked this list of stocks by number of holders. We also included the percentage of shares outstanding held by the top 50 funds. And for your information, we also included the top three hedge funds that hold each of these stocks.
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 0.0%
Market cap: $5.3 billion
Shares outstanding: 90.5%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%
Top holders (# shares): Icahn (97.8m), Kinetics (2.2m), Horizon (1.6m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 100.0%
Market cap: $2.1 billion
Shares outstanding: 34.9%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Citadel (2.5m), SAC (2.2m), Sigma (1.5m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Financials
Quarterly market value performance: 2.2%
Market cap: $2.6 billion
Shares outstanding: 76.4%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Fortress (67.8m), Osterweis (1.5m), Hayman (1.5m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Health Care
Quarterly market value performance: 30.0%
Market cap: $2.3 billion
Shares outstanding: 10.0%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Valueact (17.6m), Brave Warrior (6.6m), Viking (5m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Industrials
Quarterly market value performance: -2.4%
Market cap: $3.8 billion
Shares outstanding: 16.8%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%
Top holders (# shares): Pershing Square (24m), Columbus Circle (1.1m), York (0.6m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Energy
Quarterly market value performance: 0.1%
Market cap: $3.8 billion
Shares outstanding: 83.9%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%
Top holders (# shares): Icahn (71.2m), Renaissance (0.8m), Cheyne (0.7m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Information Technology
Quarterly market value performance: 28.3%
Market cap: $2.1 billion
Shares outstanding: 9.4%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Valueact (31.3m), Viking (7.1m), Criterion (2.8m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Financials
Quarterly market value performance: 20.6%
Market cap: $5.4 billion
Shares outstanding: 76.4%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%
Top holders (# shares): Paulson (13.3m), York (5.5m), Blue Ridge (5.3m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Industrials
Quarterly market value performance: 248.5%
Market cap: $2.2 billion
Shares outstanding: 3.4%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Viking (12.4m), Epoch (3.5m), Metropolitan (3.3m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Energy
Quarterly market value performance: 83.4%
Market cap: $1.8 billion
Shares outstanding: 9.4%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Icahn (20.1m), Omega (3.2m), Highbridge (2.9m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Telecom
Quarterly market value performance: 26.9%
Market cap: $1.8 billion
Shares outstanding: 9.0%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): SPO (8.5m), Viking (4.5m), Maverick (3.2m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Health Care
Quarterly market value performance: 118.7%
Market cap: $1.9 billion
Shares outstanding: 9.5%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Viking (1.9m), Lone Pine (0.9m), Renaissance (0.4m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 47.7%
Market cap: $1.8 billion
Shares outstanding: 15.9%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Viking (12m), Lone Pine (8m), SAC (3.2m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 6.5%
Market cap: $1.9 billion
Shares outstanding: 17.9%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Icahn (5.5m), Coatue (1.4), Blue Ridge (1m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Telecom
Quarterly market value performance: 30.6%
Market cap: $2.2 billion
Shares outstanding: 12.0%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Paulson (231m), Omega (65.2m), Pentwater (36.4m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 4.0%
Market cap: $4.3 billion
Shares outstanding: 40.7%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7%
Top holders (# shares): SPO (4.9m), Lonen Pine (4.6m), Steadfast (2.8m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 50.5%
Market cap: $2.6 billion
Shares outstanding: 2.9%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Landsdowne (15.3m), Viking (15m), Egerton (6.4m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Information Technology
Quarterly market value performance: 6.6%
Market cap: $2.6 billion
Shares outstanding: 15.0%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Valueact (28.9m), Iridian (4.2m), Fir Tree (3.6m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Health Care
Quarterly market value performance: -0.9%
Market cap: $2.3 billion
Shares outstanding: 1.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Discovery (17.6m), Adage (10.6m), Columbus Circle (9.4m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Staples
Quarterly market value performance: -16.9%
Market cap: $3.6 billion
Shares outstanding: 1.7%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Pershing (30m), Scout (4m), Adage (3.1m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Energy
Quarterly market value performance: 11.8%
Market cap: $2.1 billion
Shares outstanding: 4.8%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Highfields (5.7m), DE Shaw (3.7m), Citadel (3.1m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Health Care
Quarterly market value performance: 33.1%
Market cap: $2.0 billion
Shares outstanding: 11.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Glenview (8.9m), Maverick (7.2m), Mason (6.6m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Materials
Quarterly market value performance: -2.0%
Market cap: $1.9 billion
Shares outstanding: 3.4%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (6.7m), Blue Ridge (3.0m), Adage (2.2m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Information Technology
Quarterly market value performance: -19.2%
Market cap: $2.5 billion
Shares outstanding: 9.7%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Third Point (62m), Farallon (9.7m), Fir Tree (8.5m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Health Care
Quarterly market value performance: 18.4%
Market cap: $2.0 billion
Shares outstanding: 11.8%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Greenlight (6.5m), Paulson (6.5m), Jana Partners (3.8m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Health Care
Quarterly market value performance: 25.1%
Market cap: $2.4 billion
Shares outstanding: 21.6%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Paulson (14.8m), Landsdowne (0.8m), Empyrean (1.8m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Information Technology
Quarterly market value performance: 10.7%
Market cap: $2.6 billion
Shares outstanding: 1.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Valueact (33.3m), First Eagle (27.7m), Magellan (17m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 57.8%
Market cap: $3.2 billion
Shares outstanding: 24.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%
Top holders (# shares): Coatue (11.5m), Third Point (11m), Farallon (7.9m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Financials
Quarterly market value performance: -1.9%
Market cap: $2.2 billion
Shares outstanding: 1.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Magellan (10.9m), Landsdowne (10.7m), DE Shaw (8.7m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: -2.3%
Market cap: $2.4 billion
Shares outstanding: 2.0%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Sleep, Zakaria (2.9m), Landsdowne (1.9m), Tiger (0.9m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Information Technology
Quarterly market value performance: -4.3%
Market cap: $5.2 billion
Shares outstanding: 1.3%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%
Top holders (# shares): Greenlight (2.4m), DE Shaw (1.7m), Adage (1.4m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 141.8%
Market cap: $2.1 billion
Shares outstanding: 7.6%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Coatue (14m), Soroban (7.7m), Pointstate (4.7m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 15.3%
Market cap: $2.4 billion
Shares outstanding: 14.7%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (14.2m), Soroban (7.2m), Eton Park (6.1m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Information Technology
Quarterly market value performance: 4.0%
Market cap: $2.2 billion
Shares outstanding: 3.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (9.7m), Magellan (7.9m), Columbus Circle (4.1m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Information Technology
Quarterly market value performance: 2.0%
Market cap: $3.5 billion
Shares outstanding: 33.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%
Top holders (# shares): Coatue (4.4m), Lone Pine (2.3m), Paulson (2.1m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Financials
Quarterly market value performance: 6.5%
Market cap: $1.9 billion
Shares outstanding: 16.2%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Glenview (6.1m), Farallon (5.2m), Maverick (4.9m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 14.8%
Market cap: $2.0 billion
Shares outstanding: 19.0%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Coatue (7.1m), Blue Ridge (3.9m), Maverick (2.9m)
*Liberty Global Class C shares are owned by 16 funds.
Source: Factset
Sector: Materials
Quarterly market value performance: -6.3%
Market cap: $8.0 billion
Shares outstanding: 22.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.4%
Top holders (# shares): Viking (13.1m), Discovery (5.6m), AQR (2.3m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: 11.5%
Market cap: $3.8 billion
Shares outstanding: 7.0%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%
Top holders (# shares): Viking (22.3m), Coatue (12m), Epoch (6.3m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Information Technology
Quarterly market value performance: -.08%
Market cap: $3.9 billion
Shares outstanding: 4.3%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7%
Top holders (# shares): SPO (5m), Viking (2.6m), Discovery (2.1m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Financials
Quarterly market value performance: -1.0%
Market cap: $1.9 billion
Shares outstanding: 6.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Top holders (# shares): Viking (10.8m), Lone Pine (5.1m), Maverick (3.8m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Financials
Quarterly market value performance: -19.2%
Market cap: $2.4 billion
Shares outstanding: 1.3%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Landsdowne (18m), Adage (6.5m), Pzena (5.9m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Information Technology
Quarterly market value performance: 5.3%
Market cap: $3.3 billion
Shares outstanding: 2.9%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%
Top holders (# shares): Viking (8.6m), Lone Pine (8.3m), Alkeon (4.8m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: -2.0%
Market cap: $4.0 billion
Shares outstanding: 11.5%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7%
Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (1.8m), Blue Ridge (0.4m), DE Shaw (0.4m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Quarterly market value performance: -20.3%
Market cap: $4.5 billion
Shares outstanding: 9.7%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8%
Top holders (# shares): Elliott (10.1m), DE Shaw (4.8m), Baupost (4.0m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Financials
Quarterly market value performance: 24.1%
Market cap: $3.5billion
Shares outstanding: 2.6%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Top holders (# shares): Pzena (9m), Appaloosa (8.5m), Citadel (6.7m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Financials
Quarterly market value performance: -16.2%
Market cap: $5.3 billion
Shares outstanding: 14.7%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%
Top holders (# shares): Third Point (13.5m), Perry (13.2m), DE Shaw (12.3m)
Source: Factset
Sector: Information Technology
Quarterly market value performance: -2.1%
Market cap: $6.8 billion
Shares outstanding: 3.2%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.2%
Top holders (# shares): Lone Pine (1.4m), Landsdowne (0.8m), Magellan (0.6m)
Source: Factset
