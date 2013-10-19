Google's Stock Price Breaks $US1,000 -- Here Are The 10 Biggest Hedge Fund Holders

Reuters/ Eduardo Munoz Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management

Google’s stock price broke $US1,000 per share today.

The stock traded up more than 13% at around $US1,007 today. It’s now closer to $US1,000.

Here’s a rundown of the 10 hedge funds with the biggest stakes in the tech giant, according to the most recent 13F regulatory filing data compiled by Bloomberg. (A few of these guys are Julian Robertson seeded “Tiger Cubs”, too.)

Lone Pine (Stephen Mandel): 941,709 shares

941,709 shares Lansdowne Partners: 936,328 shares

936,328 shares Magellan Asset Manaegment: 740,683 shares

740,683 shares Discovery Capital (Rob Citrone): 499,479 shares

499,479 shares Coatue Management (Philippe Laffont): 432,663 shares

432,663 shares Adage Capital Partners: 422,004 shares

422,004 shares Cantillion Capital Management: 413,335 shares

413,335 shares Soros Fund Management (George Soros): 396,953 shares

396,953 shares First Eagle: 392,348 shares

392,348 shares Columbus Circle Investors: 376,694 shares

Keep in mind, these were their stakes at the second quarter ended June 30. It’s unclear if they decided to buy, hold or sell since that time.

