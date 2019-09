10 Huge Hedge Funds That Are Getting Whacked By Apple Today

Photo: AP

News broke yesterday that Apple’s chief Steve Jobs would be taking a medical leave of absence.The stock is already selling off, down about 5% off Friday’s close.



Of course, Jobs has taken breaks in the past and the stock has continued to chug along.

Nevertheless, Apple is one of the most loved shares among hedge funds (and retail). If you didn’t own Apple in 2010, you would have had a very hard time keeping up with your peers.

So obviously a lot of the big name investors are going to sweat this news.

Via MarketFolly, we’re looking at the top hedge funds that own Apple, as well as a few other stocks in their portfolios.

