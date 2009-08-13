Hedge Funds Sue Businessman Who Put Their Money Into Porn And Prostitutes

It sounds like some hedge funds need to get a bit more aggressive about their due dilligence.



New York Daily News: A California moneyman with X-rated interests is being sued by several hedge funds who accuse him of shoveling their millions into porn and a planned Catskills swingers ranch.

Milton (Todd) Ault 3rd is charged with stiffing a dozen hedge funds on a $4.2 million investment with his firm Zealous Inc.

The Manhattan Supreme Court suit says the money was supposed to be steered to an “integrated global community of trading partners.”

“The financing was a scam,” the suit says. “He intended to, and did, use plaintiffs’ money to fund [his] lifestyle, which included the development of a ‘swingers ranch’ in the Catskills and other pornographic-related endeavours.” Read the whole thing >

Apparently, one of Ault’s endeavours is a porn movie based on Sarah Palin, which is hilarious, in part, because it’s the second Palin porn we’ve heard of today. Randomly, we got an email from a PR person from Hustler touting a new flick inspired by the rift between Palin and Letterman.

Just so you know…

