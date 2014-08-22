The 50 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

Goldman Sachs’ ‘Hedge Fund Trend Monitor’ report is out, and as usual it includes a list of the 50 stocks most shorted by hedge funds.

The stocks listed are “not based on 13-F holdings”, nor is this a “basket of stocks most held short”, according to the report.

When compared with the median S&P 500 company, the median stock has a higher value of short interest. However, it has “similar” short interest as a per cent of float-adjusted shares.

The top five stocks are AT&T, IBM, Intel, Exxon Mobil, and Caterpillar.

AT&T

Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

Value of short interest (in billions): $7.0

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 4%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%

Recent news: AT&T is planning on offering the HTC One M8 for Windows soon, although prices are undisclosed.

IBM

Sector: IT Consulting & Other services

Value of short interest (in billions): $US5.2

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 3%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%

Recent news: IBM and Apple recently announced a partnership.

Intel Corp.

Sector: Semiconductors

Value of short interest (in billions): $4.6

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 3%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 13

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Intel recently acquired Avago's network chip group.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas

Value of short interest (in billions): $4.6

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%

Recent news: Exxon Mobil has 'canceled its exploration plans of the South Sudan', and did not 'renew its joint exploration plans with French integrated oil and gas company TOTAL S.A.'.

Caterpillar Inc.

A man looks at a Caterpillar truck at the China Coal and Mining Expo 2013 in Beijing October 22, 2013. Picture taken October 22, 2013. Picture taken October 22, 2013.

Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

Value of short interest (in billions): $3.8

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 6%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM

Recent news: Caterpillar sales are falling; total machine retail sales were down 12% in May, 10% in June, and 9% in July, when comparing to 2013.

Walt Disney

Sector: Movies & Entertainment

Value of short interest (in billions): $3.3

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Disney stocks were higher following the company's first attempts at promoting Star Wars episode VII.

Exelon Corp.

A car drives past the nuclear power plant in the Swiss town of Leibstadt some 50 kilometres (31 miles) north-west of Zurich March 14, 2011.

Sector: Electric utilities

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.7

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 10%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%

Recent news: Exelon and Pepco Holdings Inc. filed an application seeking approval of merger with Maryland Public Service Commission.

Wal-Mart Stores

Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centres

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.6

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%

Recent news: Wal-Mart dropped prices of the 5S and 5C iPhones, anticipating the iPhone 6 announcement.

Chevron Corp.

Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.6

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%

Recent news: Chevron's renewable energy (solar) project in Hawaii was indefinitely 'put on hold'.

Johnson & Johnson

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.6

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 11

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Johnson & Johnson partnered up with equity fundraising platform for startups that make consumer goods, CircleUp Network Inc. in July.

Coca-Cola Co.

Sector: Soft Drinks

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.5

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%

Recent news: Coco-Cola is buying a stake in Monster.

Netflix Inc.

Sector: Internet Retail

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.4

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 10%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 11

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%

Recent news: Netflix recently partnered up with Time Warner Cable to deliver faster streaming.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Marc R. Benioff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce.com, speaks during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 22, 2014.

Sector: Application software

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.2

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 7%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%

Recent news: Salesforce.com has seen steady growth due to ExactTarget deal.

Target Corp.

Sector: General Merchandise Stores

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.1

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 6%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Target reported a 62% drop in earnings.

Pfizer Inc.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.1

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 12

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Pfizer submitted a marketing application for its oncology candidate palbociclib to the FDA.

Southern Co.

Sector: Electric utilities

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.1

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 5%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM

Recent news: Southern reported strong Q2 earnings, following higher electricity usage.

Verizon Communications

Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

Value of short interest (in billions): $2.0

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Verizon is planning to sell $US13.3 billion of bonds for debt exchange offer to lower borrowing costs.

Procter & Gamble

Sector: Household products

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.9

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%

Recent news: Procter & Gamble is looking to divest underperforming brands, possibly including Duracell and Braun.

Merck & Co. Inc

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.9

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: The FDA approved Merck's insomnia drug, Belsomra.

ConocoPhillips

Steam rises from stacks at the Conoco-Phillips refinery in Rodeo, California.

Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.9

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%

Recent news: ConocoPhillips saw higher margins, following increased liquid production.

Boeing Co.

Sector: Aerospace & Defence

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.8

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Boeing will increase its 737 production by 2017.

General Electric

Sector: Industrial Conglomerates

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.7

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 10

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%

Recent news: GE is considering selling its appliances business again.

UnitedHealth Group

Sector: Managed Health Care

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.7

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 8%

Recent news: Following declaration of quarterly dividend, UnitedHealth Group rose on Wednesday.

Mylan Inc.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.6

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 9%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Mylan bidding for Glaxo Mature-Drug portfolio, along with private equity firms and Indian drug makers.

SanDisk Corp.

Sector: Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.6

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 8%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 12

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%

Recent news: SanDisk announced new SanDisk Ultra II SSD with enhanced SSD Dashboard.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.6

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM

Recent news: Bristol-Myers is working with Celgene on a cancer treatment study.

Applied Materials

Sector: Semiconductor Equipment

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.6

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 6%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Following earnings report, Applied Materials shares rose.

Schlumberger

Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.5

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 12

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%

Recent news: Shares went up after Sandra Ward profiled Schlumberger on Barron's.

CenturyLink Inc.

Sector: Integrated Telecommunications Services

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.5

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 7%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM

Recent news: CenturyLink is offering a new globally available private cloud service.

NextEra Energy Inc.

Sector: Electric utilities

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.5

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 4%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%

Recent news: NextEra was approved to build a $300 million wind farm in Ontario.

M&T Bank Corp.

Sector: Regional Banks

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.5

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 4%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%

Recent news: M&T Bank announced a quarterly cash dividend of $US0.70 per share on common stock.

QUALCOMM Inc.

Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs speaks during a keynote address in January.

Sector: Communications Equipment

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.4

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 8

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Chinese subsidy regulations are going to affect Qualcomm.

WellPoint Inc.

Sector: Managed Health Care

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.4

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 5%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 13

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%

Recent news: WellPoint is changing its corporate name to Anthem, which is its well-known brand name in California and other states.

Oracle Corp.

Oracle president Mark Hurd delivers a keynote address at the company's 2013 conference.

Sector: Systems Software

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.4

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 8

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Oracle introduced 'Social Station' -- a new workspace without its platform -- on Wednesday.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.4

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Eli Lilly's insulin drug gets 'tentative nod' from FDA.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sector: Biotechnology

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.4

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 5%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%

Recent news: Regeneron's eye drug, Eylea, has been approved in the EU.

Accenture Plc

Sector: IT Consulting & Other services

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.3

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 3%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 8%

Recent news: Accenture got a 1-year contract to help Belgium create a strategic information plan and improve government IT systems.

Ford Motor Co.

Sector: Automobile Manufacturers

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.3

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%

Recent news: Ford told its U.S. based dealers to stop selling and test-driving C-Max and Focus models on Thursday.

Chesapeake Energy

Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.3

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 9%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%

Recent news: Chesapeake was downgraded from buy to hold recently.

National Oilwell Varco

Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.3

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 4%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%

Recent news: The EVP announced retirement plans effective October 1, 2014; Craig L. Weinstock will be the successor.

Amgen Inc.

Amgen cafeteria

Sector: Biotechnology

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.2

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%

Recent news: Amgen's experimental thyroid drug 'met the main goal in the late-stage trial.'

Simon Property Group

Sector: Retail REITs

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.2

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 1

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%

Recent news: Simon Property Group shares increased after they announced the opening of Twin Cities Premium Outlets.

E. I. du Pont and Co.

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours circa 1950

Sector: Diversified chemicals

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.2

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 3

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%

Recent news: The company elected Ulf M. 'Mark' Schneider, President and CEO of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to its board of directors, starting October 22, 2014.

Celgene Corp.

Sector: Biotechnology

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.2

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 11%

Recent news: Celgene is partnering with Bristol-Myers to study cancer treatments.

Keurig Green Mountain

Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

Value of short interest (in billions): $1.2

Short interest as a % of Float cap: 8%

Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4

Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 10%

Recent news: Keurig Green Mountain announced price increases up to 9% on portion packs effective November 3, 2014.

