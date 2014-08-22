The 50 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

Goldman Sachs’ ‘Hedge Fund Trend Monitor’ report is out, and as usual it includes a list of the 50 stocks most shorted by hedge funds.
The stocks listed are “not based on 13-F holdings”, nor is this a “basket of stocks most held short”, according to the report.
When compared with the median S&P 500 company, the median stock has a higher value of short interest. However, it has “similar” short interest as a per cent of float-adjusted shares.
The top five stocks are AT&T, IBM, Intel, Exxon Mobil, and Caterpillar.
Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Value of short interest (in billions): $7.0
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 4%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: AT&T is planning on offering the HTC One M8 for Windows soon, although prices are undisclosed.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: IT Consulting & Other services
Value of short interest (in billions): $US5.2
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 3%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: IBM and Apple recently announced a partnership.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Semiconductors
Value of short interest (in billions): $4.6
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 3%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 13
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Intel recently acquired Avago's network chip group.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Value of short interest (in billions): $4.6
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%
Recent news: Exxon Mobil has 'canceled its exploration plans of the South Sudan', and did not 'renew its joint exploration plans with French integrated oil and gas company TOTAL S.A.'.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
Value of short interest (in billions): $3.8
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 6%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM
Recent news: Caterpillar sales are falling; total machine retail sales were down 12% in May, 10% in June, and 9% in July, when comparing to 2013.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Movies & Entertainment
Value of short interest (in billions): $3.3
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Disney stocks were higher following the company's first attempts at promoting Star Wars episode VII.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Electric utilities
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.7
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 10%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%
Recent news: Exelon and Pepco Holdings Inc. filed an application seeking approval of merger with Maryland Public Service Commission.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centres
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.6
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%
Recent news: Wal-Mart dropped prices of the 5S and 5C iPhones, anticipating the iPhone 6 announcement.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.6
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Chevron's renewable energy (solar) project in Hawaii was indefinitely 'put on hold'.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.6
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 11
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Johnson & Johnson partnered up with equity fundraising platform for startups that make consumer goods, CircleUp Network Inc. in July.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Soft Drinks
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.5
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%
Recent news: Coco-Cola is buying a stake in Monster.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Internet Retail
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.4
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 10%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 11
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%
Recent news: Netflix recently partnered up with Time Warner Cable to deliver faster streaming.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Application software
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.2
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 7%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Salesforce.com has seen steady growth due to ExactTarget deal.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: General Merchandise Stores
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.1
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 6%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Target reported a 62% drop in earnings.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.1
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 12
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Pfizer submitted a marketing application for its oncology candidate palbociclib to the FDA.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Electric utilities
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.1
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 5%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM
Recent news: Southern reported strong Q2 earnings, following higher electricity usage.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Value of short interest (in billions): $2.0
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Verizon is planning to sell $US13.3 billion of bonds for debt exchange offer to lower borrowing costs.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Household products
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.9
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Procter & Gamble is looking to divest underperforming brands, possibly including Duracell and Braun.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.9
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: The FDA approved Merck's insomnia drug, Belsomra.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.9
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%
Recent news: ConocoPhillips saw higher margins, following increased liquid production.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Aerospace & Defence
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.8
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Boeing will increase its 737 production by 2017.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Industrial Conglomerates
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.7
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 10
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: GE is considering selling its appliances business again.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Managed Health Care
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.7
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 8%
Recent news: Following declaration of quarterly dividend, UnitedHealth Group rose on Wednesday.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.6
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 9%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Mylan bidding for Glaxo Mature-Drug portfolio, along with private equity firms and Indian drug makers.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.6
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 8%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 12
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%
Recent news: SanDisk announced new SanDisk Ultra II SSD with enhanced SSD Dashboard.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.6
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM
Recent news: Bristol-Myers is working with Celgene on a cancer treatment study.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.6
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 6%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Following earnings report, Applied Materials shares rose.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.5
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 12
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Shares went up after Sandra Ward profiled Schlumberger on Barron's.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Integrated Telecommunications Services
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.5
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 7%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM
Recent news: CenturyLink is offering a new globally available private cloud service.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Electric utilities
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.5
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 4%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%
Recent news: NextEra was approved to build a $300 million wind farm in Ontario.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Regional Banks
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.5
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 4%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%
Recent news: M&T Bank announced a quarterly cash dividend of $US0.70 per share on common stock.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Communications Equipment
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.4
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 8
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Chinese subsidy regulations are going to affect Qualcomm.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Managed Health Care
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.4
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 5%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 13
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: WellPoint is changing its corporate name to Anthem, which is its well-known brand name in California and other states.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Systems Software
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.4
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 8
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Oracle introduced 'Social Station' -- a new workspace without its platform -- on Wednesday.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.4
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Eli Lilly's insulin drug gets 'tentative nod' from FDA.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Biotechnology
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.4
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 5%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: Regeneron's eye drug, Eylea, has been approved in the EU.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: IT Consulting & Other services
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.3
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 3%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 8%
Recent news: Accenture got a 1-year contract to help Belgium create a strategic information plan and improve government IT systems.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Automobile Manufacturers
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.3
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%
Recent news: Ford told its U.S. based dealers to stop selling and test-driving C-Max and Focus models on Thursday.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.3
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 9%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Chesapeake was downgraded from buy to hold recently.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.3
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 4%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: The EVP announced retirement plans effective October 1, 2014; Craig L. Weinstock will be the successor.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Biotechnology
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.2
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Amgen's experimental thyroid drug 'met the main goal in the late-stage trial.'
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Retail REITs
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.2
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 1
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Simon Property Group shares increased after they announced the opening of Twin Cities Premium Outlets.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Diversified chemicals
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.2
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 3
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: The company elected Ulf M. 'Mark' Schneider, President and CEO of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to its board of directors, starting October 22, 2014.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Biotechnology
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.2
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 2%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 11%
Recent news: Celgene is partnering with Bristol-Myers to study cancer treatments.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats
Value of short interest (in billions): $1.2
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 8%
Number of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4
Average portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 10%
Recent news: Keurig Green Mountain announced price increases up to 9% on portion packs effective November 3, 2014.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.