The 50 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

Goldman Sachs’ ‘Hedge Fund Trend Monitor’ report is out, and as usual it includes a list of the 50 stocks most shorted by hedge funds.

The stocks listed are “not based on 13-F holdings”, nor is this a “basket of stocks most held short”, according to the report.

When compared with the median S&P 500 company, the median stock has a higher value of short interest. However, it has “similar” short interest as a per cent of float-adjusted shares.

The top five stocks are AT&T, IBM, Intel, Exxon Mobil, and Caterpillar.

