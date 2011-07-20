SAC Capital, DE Shaw, RenTec, And Citadel Are Doing Awesome While Competitors Battle For 1% Returns

It’s been a tough year for traders across the board — between crashes in oil and silver, the Japanese tsunami, and uncertainty in Europe, there’s been a lot of mistaken bets.



But quant funds like D.E Shaw and Renaissance Technologies have managed to ride out market volatility in style, according to Dealbook; David Shaw’s firm has recorded gains of 20% through June, while Jim Simon’s Renaissance Institutional Equities Fund returned 21% through the same period.

Meanwhile, SAC Capital and Citadel are trailing the aforementioned quants, but are still beating the rest of their competitors.

Steve Cohen’s flagship is returning 10%, and Ken Griffin’s investors are up 11%, Dealbook reported.

Remember: across the industry, average gains YTD are 1%.

