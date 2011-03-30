Hedge Funds Pile Into Nikkei Futures

Photo: Societe Generale

Hedge funds have been piling into the Nikkei since the sharp selloff in the wake of Japan’s disaster, according to data from Societe Generale.While these funds were not following what was an established trend at the start of 2011, they turned it on right after the earthquake, pumping cash into the market, and buying the Nikkei big.



Simultaneously, and perhaps more worrying for U.S. investors, hedge funds have been net sellers of S&P 500 stocks over the course of March, reducing their positions.

This data from Societe Generale is in direct opposition to recent data we’ve seen from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. There are several reasons why this may be. BoA ML focuses on 1-month rolling futures contracts, while Societe Generale has a 12-month view. SocGen also include e-mini futures contracts and regular CME futures; it’s uncertain what BoA ML include

This isn’t just on large cap stocks in the U.S. either, according to Societe Generale, with hedge funds increasing their shorts of Russel 2000 stocks as well. That being said, hedge funds have been negative on the S&P 500, overall, since March of 2010, according to their data.

