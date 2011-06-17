It Sounds Like Hedge Funds Picked A Bad Time To Crank Up Their Stock Exposure

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Hedge fund returns have been pretty bad this year, and we have a feeling they might get worse, after reading about this from BofA:We estimate hedge funds increased their gross exposure to $1040bn in 1Q11 with $75bn explained by our increased universe of funds (206 new inclusions and 128 deletions). This compares to $930bn at the end of the 4Q10 or an 11% increase. Net exposure rose to 54%, compared to the 2007 peak of 59%.



The report goes on to note increased exposure to large caps, and cash holdings falling from 6.2% to 4.7%.

