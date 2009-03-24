Hedge Funds: Hurry Up And Apply For The New Bailout

Have you downloaded and filled out the application yet? What the heck are you waiting for.



The “Mad Hedge Fund Trader” sent out this missive, saying the government has officially blown its wad:

“I’m sorry I’m late getting my comments out today, but I had to get my application in to manage the Treasury’s latest $1 trillion bailout program. They’re due April 10, and I wanted to get mine in ahead of Black Rock’s. I only have to show $10 billion in assets under management and the ability to raise $500 million. For this the FDIC will effectively lend me interest free long term loans to buy all of the toxic assets I want at deep discount prices with 6:1 leverage. I’m sorry, but I can’t resist those “heads I win tails, you lose” trades the Feds are offering, hence the rush. This certainly takes nationalization of the banks off the table, and makes those buyers of Bank of America (BAC) two weeks ago at $2.50 look pretty smart. The government has now shot its wad, and there is really nothing else they can do now but sit back and pray until the $3 trillion in stimulus/bailout/reliquifying they have committed to starts to work.”

