Here Are The Big Hedge Funds That Own The Momentum Stocks Down Big Today

Is a hedge fund liquidating some of its holdings the reason for the big drop in some momentum-driven stocks today?Everyone’s curious, so we checked out the holders that own a bunch of today’s losers.
Note: We are only going off of hedge funds’ latest holdings reports, which lists their long holdings as of June 30th. They might have hedges, or have already sold these stocks.
The holders we checked own many of the momentum names that are down big big today: Sina, Fossil, Netflix, Baidu, TravelZoo, Priceline, Green Mountain, Soda Stream, Coach, LuLuLemon, Chipotle, Tiffany’s, and Wynn.
The funds in the following slides own a bunch of them, although we also found a couple of funds that own three of them: CR Intrinsic, which could definitely be liquidating, and Tiger Global.
Manager: John Thaler
Details: tech-based long/short equity fund, ~$1 billion
Owns:
Wynn
Baidu
Sina
Travelzoo
Priceline
Green Mountain
Managers: Bob Mercer, Peter Brown, Jim Simons
Details: Many strategies, ~$6 billion
Owns:
Wynn
Netflix
Fossil
Travelzoo
Green Mountain
Chipotle
Managers: John Overdeck, David Siegel, Mark Pickard
Details: Process-driven, systematic, ~$8 billion
Owns:
Wynn
Netflix
Travelzoo
Green Mountain
Soda Stream
Managers: Anne Denning and Max Stone
Details: Many strategies, ~$21 billion as of 2010
Owns:
Wynn
Netflix
Baidu
Sina
Fossil
Priceline
Green Mountain
Coach
Manager: Jeffrey N Vinik
Details: It technically closed years ago, but it's managing ~$6 billion, investing in many tech stocks
Owns:
Netflix
Baidu
Fossil
Green Mountain
Soda Stream
Coach
