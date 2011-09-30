Here Are The Big Hedge Funds That Own The Momentum Stocks Down Big Today

Is a hedge fund liquidating some of its holdings the reason for the big drop in some momentum-driven stocks today?Everyone’s curious, so we checked out the holders that own a bunch of today’s losers.

Note: We are only going off of hedge funds’ latest holdings reports, which lists their long holdings as of June 30th. They might have hedges, or have already sold these stocks.

The holders we checked own many of the momentum names that are down big big today: Sina, Fossil, Netflix, Baidu, TravelZoo, Priceline, Green Mountain, Soda Stream, Coach, LuLuLemon, Chipotle, Tiffany’s, and Wynn.

The funds in the following slides own a bunch of them, although we also found a couple of funds that own three of them: CR Intrinsic, which could definitely be liquidating, and Tiger Global.

JAT Capital

Manager: John Thaler

Details: tech-based long/short equity fund, ~$1 billion

Owns:

Wynn

Baidu

Sina

Travelzoo

Priceline

Green Mountain

RenTech

Managers: Bob Mercer, Peter Brown, Jim Simons

Details: Many strategies, ~$6 billion

Owns:

Wynn

Netflix

Fossil

Travelzoo

Green Mountain

Chipotle

Two Sigma

Managers: John Overdeck, David Siegel, Mark Pickard

Details: Process-driven, systematic, ~$8 billion

Owns:

Wynn

Netflix

Travelzoo

Green Mountain

Soda Stream

DE Shaw

Managers: Anne Denning and Max Stone

Details: Many strategies, ~$21 billion as of 2010

Owns:

Wynn

Netflix

Baidu

Sina

Fossil

Priceline

Green Mountain

Coach

Vinik Asset Management

Manager: Jeffrey N Vinik

Details: It technically closed years ago, but it's managing ~$6 billion, investing in many tech stocks

Owns:

Netflix

Baidu

Fossil

Green Mountain

Soda Stream

Coach

Coatue Asset Management

Manager: Philippe Laffont

Details: tech fund, ~$4 billion

Owns:

Netflix

Baidu

Sina

Priceline

Green Mountain

Soda Stream

Chipotle

