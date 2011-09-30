Here Are The Big Hedge Funds That Own The Momentum Stocks Down Big Today

Photo: Cynthia Drescher

Is a hedge fund liquidating some of its holdings the reason for the big drop in some momentum-driven stocks today?Everyone’s curious, so we checked out the holders that own a bunch of today’s losers.



Note: We are only going off of hedge funds’ latest holdings reports, which lists their long holdings as of June 30th. They might have hedges, or have already sold these stocks.

The holders we checked own many of the momentum names that are down big big today: Sina, Fossil, Netflix, Baidu, TravelZoo, Priceline, Green Mountain, Soda Stream, Coach, LuLuLemon, Chipotle, Tiffany’s, and Wynn.

The funds in the following slides own a bunch of them, although we also found a couple of funds that own three of them: CR Intrinsic, which could definitely be liquidating, and Tiger Global.

JAT Capital Manager: John Thaler Details: tech-based long/short equity fund, ~$1 billion Owns: Wynn Baidu Sina Travelzoo Priceline Green Mountain RenTech Managers: Bob Mercer, Peter Brown, Jim Simons Details: Many strategies, ~$6 billion Owns: Wynn Netflix Fossil Travelzoo Green Mountain Chipotle Two Sigma Managers: John Overdeck, David Siegel, Mark Pickard Details: Process-driven, systematic, ~$8 billion Owns: Wynn Netflix Travelzoo Green Mountain Soda Stream DE Shaw Managers: Anne Denning and Max Stone Details: Many strategies, ~$21 billion as of 2010 Owns: Wynn Netflix Baidu Sina Fossil Priceline Green Mountain Coach Vinik Asset Management Manager: Jeffrey N Vinik Details: It technically closed years ago, but it's managing ~$6 billion, investing in many tech stocks Owns: Netflix Baidu Fossil Green Mountain Soda Stream Coach Coatue Asset Management Manager: Philippe Laffont Details: tech fund, ~$4 billion Owns: Netflix Baidu Sina Priceline Green Mountain Soda Stream Chipotle

