This Amazing Video From Space Could Change The Game For Hedge Funds

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Last week, my colleague Michael Kelley wrote about the introduction of HD Video from space, that allows people to see movement on the ground with a level of detail previously impossible.

The technology has all kinds of potential uses, from military to corporate to humanitarian. One obvious angle here is hedge funds.

Already hedge funds are using satellite images to monitor things like how full a parking lot is on a key shopping day.

HD imagery will take it to the next level, allowing people to track all kinds of things like shipping lanes, and mining activity, and the impact of weather on logistics. The possibilities seem endless.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.