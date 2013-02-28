10 Hedge Funds With Huge Stakes In Groupon

Shares of Groupon are tanking in after-hours trading after the company missed earnings estimates.



The stock was last trading down more than 25 per cent in after-hours.

Groupon’s stock is still up year-to-date.

We noticed that during the fourth quarter of 2012 ended 12/31/2012, a bunch of hedge funds snapped up new stakes in the daily deal company.

Here’s a rundown of the hedge funds with the biggest stake in Groupon, according to 13F data compiled by Bloomberg.

Tiger Global Management — 65,000,000 shares or a 9.95% stake (added 63,7000,000 shares in Q4)

Coatue Management — 7,479,338 shares (new stake in Q4)

Silver Lake Group — 6,331,116 shares

Miura Global Management — 3,600,000 shares (new stake in Q4)

Criterion Capital Management — 3,597,000 shares (new stake in Q4)

JAT Capital — 2,700,000 shares (sold 7,428,604 shares in Q4)

TCS Capital Management — 2,000,000 shares (added 1,500,000 in Q4)

Espalier Global Management — 1,820,936 shares (new stake in Q4)

Magnetar Financial — 1,564,100 shares (new stake in Q4)

Shannon River Fund Management — 800,000 shares (new stake in Q4)

Again, this data is from the most recent quarterly hedge fund filings with the SEC. These funds could have sold or added to their stakes in the last couple months.

