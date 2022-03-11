US hedge funds told to freeze assets of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich after he was sanctioned by the UK, WSJ report says

Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea after almost two decades as owner. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

US hedge funds were told to freeze the assets of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, WSJ reported Friday.

Abramovich was sanctioned Thursday by the UK government.

Abramovich was banned from making transactions with UK citizens and businesses.

Major hedge funds in the US were told to freeze the assets of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea FC, was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. His assets were frozen, he was barred from making transactions with UK citizens and businesses, and banned from entering the country.

According to a message obtained by The Journal, hedge-fund administrator SS&C Globe Op told one firm: “Currently accounts attributed to Roman Abramovich are blocked from transacting, as such any distributions, redemptions or payment cannot be made and no subscriptions or contributions can be accepted.”

Sources told The Journal similar messages were sent to other hedge funds.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.