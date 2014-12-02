Hedge Funds Are Closing Like It's 2009

This year could be the worst for hedge fund closures since the financial crisis, Bloomberg reported.

In first half of the year, 461 funds shut their doors, the report said, citing research from Hedge Fund Research Inc.

If liquidations continue at that rate, they will outpace the 1,023-closure record from 2009, the report said.

Even big firms are closing down funds. Brevan Howard, for example, just shut down a $US630 million commodities fund.

Part of the problem is the low return rate for hedge funds across the board – just 2 per cent on average in 2014, according to Bloomberg data.

But smaller funds are getting hit even harder as investors gravitate toward bigger, better-known names.

Macro funds have it bad too, returning on average less than 1 per cent this year, Bloomberg reported.

No wonder everybody’s jumping ship.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.