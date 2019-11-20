Hedge funds are loading up on China-exposed stocks — and it shows just how optimistic they are that a trade deal is coming

Reuters

Hedge funds increased holdings in China-exposed stocks in the third quarter amid boosted trade-deal optimism, according to a Monday report from Goldman Sachs.

In the last three months, U.S. stocks with the highest reported sales exposure to China outperformed the S&P 500 index by 7 percentage points, according to the report.

Stocks have soared to new highs multiple times since the U.S. and China began working on a phase-one trade deal in October.

Read more on Business Insider.

Hedge funds are preparing to profit if the U.S. and China reach a deal on trade, according to a Monday report from Goldman Sachs.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the median China-exposed stock had 3.4% of market capitalisation owned by hedge funds, up from 2.7% at the start of the third quarter, according to the report that analysed the holdings of 833 hedge funds with $US2.1 trillion of gross equity positions.

The bet on China has paid off since trade tensions eased in mid-August, Goldman said. U.S. stocks with the highest reported sales exposure to China have returned 17% in the past three months, according to the report.

Those returns are 7 percentage points higher than the S&P 500, which has returned 10% in the same time period, Goldman said.

FactSet, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

Since the U.S. and China announced a phase-one trade deal in October, stocks have soared and even hit fresh highs multiple times, boosted by positive news on trade and strong earnings reports.

Still, weeks later, uncertainty around the potential agreement remains. Trump is reportedly not ready to sign a deal yet, as the details are still being worked out.

One of the most important details is around ending tariffs – China wants all tariffs to be lifted before signing a final deal, but Trump hasn’t agreed to remove them, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Friday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.