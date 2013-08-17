Hedge Funds Tripled Their Bets Against Treasuries Over The Past Week

Hedge funds and other large speculators tripled their bets against 10-year Treasury futures in the week ended August 13, according to the latest Commitments of Traders report from the CFTC.

With a net short position of 66,432 contracts — versus 20,096 in the previous week — hedge funds have now placed their biggest bets against 10-year Treasury futures since July 2012.

Today, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to a fresh two-year high of 2.86% before retracing to close at 2.83%, up 6 basis points from Thursday’s close.

