Hedge Funds Are Avoiding Any Contact With Toxic SAC Capital

Hedgies are avoiding Steve Cohen like the plague.



Of course no one wants to be associated with SAC Capital. The fund has at least these three strikes against it:

1.The oral sex, sodomy, and cross-dressing lawsuit

2. CEO Steve Cohen’s ex-wife suing her ex-husband and claiming he confessed to insider trading in the 1980s

3. Steve Cohen suspiciously got a Reuters story killed

Now, according to Teri Buhl at hedgefundimplode.com:

Blue Ridge, Greenlight, Third Point, Glenview, and Maverick are cutting back on any contact with King Stevie. When we asked major players such as Jim Chanos and others if they’ve been pinging Stevie about a trade lately, you’ll get a very defensive ‘no.’

They are using a new buzz-word to direct their legions: being “SAC-remote.”

Read more about the new “killing-it” at hedgefundimplode.com >>

