The Hedge Fund Managers Who Are Winning And Losing Big Right Now

Hedge funds with long exposure to the equity market (generally long/short managers) got crushed in August.



Investors have faith they’ll bounce back later in the year, but that’s assuming they stay invested. Cash levels are approaching 2008 levels, according to fund administrators who spoke to the Financial Times, and hedge fund managers are concerned that investors don’t have the stomach to take advantage of what might be a buying opportunity.

We rounded up the hedge fund managers that are standing out in the recent volatile environment, whether its for performing well or poorly.

Here’s what’s happening.

