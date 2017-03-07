GOLDMAN SACHS: Hedge funds and mutual funds have very different views on the financials

It’s no secret that bank stocks have outperformed the broader stock market since the election.

Yet the enthusiasm for financials may be limited only to a certain kind of investors, according to a Goldman Sachs research note from chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs

David Kostin’s team.

“Since the election, Financials have rallied by 25% led by a 33% surge in Banks, outpacing the 12% rise in the S&P 500,” the team noted.