The 50 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

FactSet has released its quarterly reporton the stock holdings of America’s 50 largest hedge funds.
Dell — which has received its share of press lately thanks to Carl Icahn’s ploy to derail a takeover — was the largest addition for the group of 50 funds. That’s largely thanks to Icahn’s massive purchase of the stock.
Apple also saw large inflows last quarter, at $US1.4 billion, after three straight quarters of outflows.
On the other hand, Google, the most widely held stock (64% of funds), saw $US1.4 billion worth of its shares sold by the 50 mightiest funds.
We ranked the stocks by their aggregate value held by the top 50 hedge funds. We also include the number of funds holding the stock. And we start with #50.
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,689
Shares outstanding: 4.6%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,697
Shares outstanding: 5.2%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,726
Shares outstanding: 13.5%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,758
Shares outstanding: 3.8%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,794
Shares outstanding: 12.2%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,841
Shares outstanding: 14.8%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,999
Shares outstanding: 8.8%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,140
Shares outstanding: 9.4%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,146
Shares outstanding: 13.3%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,152
Shares outstanding: 1.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,207
Shares outstanding: 9.2%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,232
Shares outstanding: 4.2%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,383
Shares outstanding: 14.4%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,446
Shares outstanding: 2.3%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,520
Shares outstanding: 16.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,563
Shares outstanding: 9.2%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,704
Shares outstanding: 2.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,208
Shares outstanding: 13.7%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,342
Shares outstanding: 3.8%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%
Sector: Energy
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,484
Shares outstanding: 84.7%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%
Sector: Health Care
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,488
Shares outstanding: 11.4%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,657
Shares outstanding: 1.3%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,165
Shares outstanding: 6.3%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,702
Shares outstanding: 11.0%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US6,031
Shares outstanding: 1.7%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.0%
Sector: Financials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US6,057
Shares outstanding: 86.5%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.0%
Sector: Information Technology
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US6,188
Shares outstanding: 2.6%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.0%
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US7,220
Shares outstanding: 89.3%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.2%
Sector: Materials
Market value held by funds (in millions): $US8,034
Shares outstanding: 21.1%
Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.3%
