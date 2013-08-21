The 50 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

Wikimedia Commons Alaskan king crab

FactSet has released its quarterly reporton the stock holdings of America’s 50 largest hedge funds.

Dell — which has received its share of press lately thanks to Carl Icahn’s ploy to derail a takeover — was the largest addition for the group of 50 funds. That’s largely thanks to Icahn’s massive purchase of the stock.

Apple also saw large inflows last quarter, at $US1.4 billion, after three straight quarters of outflows.

On the other hand, Google, the most widely held stock (64% of funds), saw $US1.4 billion worth of its shares sold by the 50 mightiest funds.

We ranked the stocks by their aggregate value held by the top 50 hedge funds. We also include the number of funds holding the stock. And we start with #50.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.