The 50 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love Most

Steven Perlberg
Alaskan King Crab seafoodWikimedia CommonsAlaskan king crab

FactSet has released its quarterly reporton the stock holdings of America’s 50 largest hedge funds.

Dell — which has received its share of press lately thanks to Carl Icahn’s ploy to derail a takeover — was the largest addition for the group of 50 funds. That’s largely thanks to Icahn’s massive purchase of the stock.

Apple also saw large inflows last quarter, at $US1.4 billion, after three straight quarters of outflows.

On the other hand, Google, the most widely held stock (64% of funds), saw $US1.4 billion worth of its shares sold by the 50 mightiest funds.

We ranked the stocks by their aggregate value held by the top 50 hedge funds. We also include the number of funds holding the stock. And we start with #50.

50. Capital One is held by 19 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,689

Shares outstanding: 4.6%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

49. Time Warner Cable is held by 17 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,697

Shares outstanding: 5.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

48. Life Technologies Corporation is held by 19 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,726

Shares outstanding: 13.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

47. General Motors is held by 18 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,758

Shares outstanding: 3.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

45. Micron Technology is held by 13 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,794

Shares outstanding: 12.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

44. Netflix is held by 14 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,841

Shares outstanding: 14.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

41. Michael Kors Holdings is held by 14 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,904

Shares outstanding: 15.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

40. Anadarko Petroleum is held by 16 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,930

Shares outstanding: 4.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

39. Hess Corporation is held by 16 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US1,999

Shares outstanding: 8.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

38. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is held by 4 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,081

Shares outstanding: 33.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

36. Adobe Systems is held by 16 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,140

Shares outstanding: 9.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

35. HCA Holdings is held by 20 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,146

Shares outstanding: 13.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

34. Pfizer is held by 14 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,152

Shares outstanding: 1.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

32. Aetna is held by 19 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,207

Shares outstanding: 9.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

31. Monsanto is held by 16 funds

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,232

Shares outstanding: 4.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

30. Boeing is held by 15 funds

Sector: Industrials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,280

Shares outstanding: 2.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

29. Dollar General is held by 18 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,383

Shares outstanding: 14.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

28. QUALCOMM is held by 23 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,446

Shares outstanding: 2.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

26. Motorola Solutions is held by 13 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,520

Shares outstanding: 16.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

25. CBS is held by 18 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,563

Shares outstanding: 9.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

23. Amazon.com is held by 20 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,704

Shares outstanding: 2.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Source: Factset

21. JPMorgan Chase is held by 22 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US2,853

Shares outstanding: 1.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Source: Factset

20. Dell is held by 17 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,208

Shares outstanding: 13.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Source: Factset

18. Comcast is held by 18 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,342

Shares outstanding: 3.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Source: Factset

17. CVR Energy is held by 8 funds

Sector: Energy

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,484

Shares outstanding: 84.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Source: Factset

16. Thermo Fisher Scientific is held by 20 funds

Sector: Health Care

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,488

Shares outstanding: 11.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Source: Factset

14. Time Warner is held by 19 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,588

Shares outstanding: 6.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Source: Factset

13. Citigroup is held by 26 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,656

Shares outstanding: 2.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Source: Factset

12. Microsoft is held by 20 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US3,657

Shares outstanding: 1.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Source: Factset

9. AIG is held by 26 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,165

Shares outstanding: 6.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7%

Source: Factset

8. priceline.com is held by 24 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US4,702

Shares outstanding: 11.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8%

Source: Factset

6. Charter Communications is held by 21 funds

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US5,287

Shares outstanding: 42.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%

Source: Factset

5. Apple is held by 23 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US6,031

Shares outstanding: 1.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.0%

Source: Factset

4. Realogy Holdings is held by 15 funds

Sector: Financials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US6,057

Shares outstanding: 86.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.0%

Source: Factset

3. Google is held by 32 funds

Sector: Information Technology

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US6,188

Shares outstanding: 2.6%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.0%

Source: Factset

2. Icahn Enterprises is held by 1 fund

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US7,220

Shares outstanding: 89.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.2%

Source: Factset

1. LyondellBasell Industries is held by 18 funds

Sector: Materials

Market value held by funds (in millions): $US8,034

Shares outstanding: 21.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.3%

Source: Factset

Now see Goldman's picks

Check Out Goldman Sachs' 40 Cheapest Stocks In The Market »

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.