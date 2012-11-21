The 45 Stocks Hedge Fund Managers Love The Most

Photo: Jim Mead on Flickr

Factset has just released its quarterly report on the stock holdings of the nation’s 50 largest hedge funds.On the whole, the 50 largest hedge funds increased their exposure to stocks by 3 per cent, although 23 managers decreased their stock holdings in the third quarter.



AIG and Capital One were two stocks that received much love from hedge fund managers during the period. While Apple remained the most popular holding, hedge funds cut their exposure to the stock.

We ranked the stocks by their aggregate share in the top 50 hedge funds. And we start with #45.

Research group Factset is out with its latest quarterly report on the equities exposure for the 50 largest hedge funds.

They found that 45 of 50 managers increased their stock positions by an average of 3 per cent in Q2.

Procter & Gamble and BP were the big winners: the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled the number of shares they own of each stock during the quarter.

The funds surveyed range from James Simon’s $34 billion Renaissance Technologies to young gun William von Mueffling’s $4 billion Cantillon.

The 45 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love The Most

