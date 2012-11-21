The 45 Stocks Hedge Fund Managers Love The Most

Lucas Kawa
hedgehog

Photo: Jim Mead on Flickr

Factset has just released its quarterly report on the stock holdings of the nation’s 50 largest hedge funds.On the whole, the 50 largest hedge funds increased their exposure to stocks by 3 per cent, although 23 managers decreased their stock holdings in the third quarter.

AIG and Capital One were two stocks that received much love from hedge fund managers during the period. While Apple remained the most popular holding, hedge funds cut their exposure to the stock.

We ranked the stocks by their aggregate share in the top 50 hedge funds. And we start with #45.

Note: Market cap data is from YahooFinance.

Research group Factset is out with its latest quarterly report on the equities exposure for the  50 largest hedge funds. 

They found that 45 of 50 managers increased their stock positions by an average of 3 per cent in Q2.

Procter & Gamble and BP were the big winners: the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled the number of shares they own of each stock during the quarter.

The funds surveyed range from James Simon’s $34 billion Renaissance Technologies to young gun William von Mueffling’s $4 billion Cantillon.

Read on to see who else came out on top among the country’s most influential financial players.

We ranked the stocks in order of number of funds holding the stock. 

And one definition note, “market cap” refers to the aggregate value of the funds’ holdings of the given stock.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-45-stocks-mega-hedge-funds-are-loving-the-most-2012-8?op=1#ixzz2ChtY6ri6 Research group Factset is out with its latest quarterly report on the equities exposure for the  50 largest hedge funds. 

They found that 45 of 50 managers increased their stock positions by an average of 3 per cent in Q2.

Procter & Gamble and BP were the big winners: the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled the number of shares they own of each stock during the quarter.

The funds surveyed range from James Simon’s $34 billion Renaissance Technologies to young gun William von Mueffling’s $4 billion Cantillon.

Read on to see who else came out on top among the country’s most influential financial players.

We ranked the stocks in order of number of funds holding the stock. 

And one definition note, “market cap” refers to the aggregate value of the funds’ holdings of the given stock.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-45-stocks-mega-hedge-funds-are-loving-the-most-2012-8?op=1#ixzz2ChtY6ri6 Research group Factset is out with its latest quarterly report on the equities exposure for the  50 largest hedge funds. 

They found that 45 of 50 managers increased their stock positions by an average of 3 per cent in Q2.

Procter & Gamble and BP were the big winners: the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled the number of shares they own of each stock during the quarter.

The funds surveyed range from James Simon’s $34 billion Renaissance Technologies to young gun William von Mueffling’s $4 billion Cantillon.

Read on to see who else came out on top among the country’s most influential financial players.

We ranked the stocks in order of number of funds holding the stock. 

And one definition note, “market cap” refers to the aggregate value of the funds’ holdings of the given stock.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-45-stocks-mega-hedge-funds-are-loving-the-most-2012-8?op=1#ixzz2ChtY6ri6 Research group Factset is out with its latest quarterly report on the equities exposure for the  50 largest hedge funds. 

They found that 45 of 50 managers increased their stock positions by an average of 3 per cent in Q2.

Procter & Gamble and BP were the big winners: the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled the number of shares they own of each stock during the quarter.

The funds surveyed range from James Simon’s $34 billion Renaissance Technologies to young gun William von Mueffling’s $4 billion Cantillon.

Read on to see who else came out on top among the country’s most influential financial players.

We ranked the stocks in order of number of funds holding the stock. 

And one definition note, “market cap” refers to the aggregate value of the funds’ holdings of the given stock.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-45-stocks-mega-hedge-funds-are-loving-the-most-2012-8?op=1#ixzz2ChtY6ri6  

The 45 Stocks That Big Hedge Funds Love The Most
Rob Wile [ Aug. 22, 2012, 4:55 PM | 95,226 | 3

  •  
  • inShare6
  • Email
  • More
William Shatner, Star Trek

Research group Factset is out with its latest quarterly report on the equities exposure for the  50 largest hedge funds. 

They found that 45 of 50 managers increased their stock positions by an average of 3 per cent in Q2.

Procter & Gamble and BP were the big winners: the top 50 hedge funds more than doubled the number of shares they own of each stock during the quarter.

The funds surveyed range from James Simon’s $34 billion Renaissance Technologies to young gun William von Mueffling’s $4 billion Cantillon.

Read on to see who else came out on top among the country’s most influential financial players.

We ranked the stocks in order of number of funds holding the stock. 

And one definition note, “market cap” refers to the aggregate value of the funds’ holdings of the given stock.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/the-45-stocks-mega-hedge-funds-are-loving-the-most-2012-8?op=1#ixzz2ChtQHaTE dsa

International Business Machines Corp. is held by 16 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: +6.9%

Market cap: $215.08 billion

Shares outstanding: 0.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

General Growth Properties Inc. is held by 10 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: +6.9%

Market cap: $17.79 billion

Shares outstanding: 8.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

Beam Inc. is held by 12 funds.

Sector: Consumer Staples

Quarterly market value performance: -3.6%

Market cap: $8.64 billion

Shares outstanding: 18.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

eBay Inc. is held by 19 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: +15.6%

Market cap: $62.05 billion

Shares outstanding: 2.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

Cisco Systems Inc. is held by 19 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: -1.7%

Market cap: $97.14 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

Monsanto Co. is held by 17 funds.

Sector: Materials

Quarterly market value performance: -6.8%

Market cap: $47.22 billion

Shares outstanding: 3.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

Dollar General Corp. is held by 15 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: +21.3%

Market cap: $16.17 billion

Shares outstanding: 9.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.3%

Source: Factset

cognisant Technology Solutions Corp. is held by 18 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: +24.0%

Market cap: $19.88 billion

Shares outstanding: 8.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Philip Morris International Inc. is held by 16 funds.

Sector: Consumer Staples

Quarterly market value performance: -0.9%

Market cap: $145.10 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Gap Inc. is held by 14 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -18.3%

Market cap: $16.53 billion

Shares outstanding: 10.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. is held by 17 funds.

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: +15.2%

Market cap: $36.04 billion

Shares outstanding: 5.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Schlumberger Ltd. is owned by 15 funds.

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: +0.8%

Market cap: $93.84 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Time Warner Inc. is owned by 15 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: +70.0%

Market cap: $42.87 billion

Shares outstanding: 4.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Pfizer Inc. is owned by 16 funds.

Sector: Health Care

Quarterly market value performance: -10.6%

Market cap: $177.73 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Exxon Mobil Corp. is owned by 13 funds.

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: -4.4%

Market cap: $399.72 billion

Shares outstanding: 0.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Motorola Solutions Inc. is owned by 15 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: -1.8%

Market cap: $14.98 billion

Shares outstanding: 13.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Tyco International Ltd. is owned by 19 funds.

Sector: Industrials

Quarterly market value performance: +44.0%

Market cap: $12.41 billion

Shares outstanding: 7.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Liberty Global Inc. is owned by 19 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -11.9%

Market cap: $14.92 billion

Shares outstanding: 22.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Amazon.com Inc. is owned by 21 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -11.2%

Market cap: $104.00 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Capital One Financial Corp. is owned by 22 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: +111.2%

Market cap: $33.80 billion

Shares outstanding: 6.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

TELUS Corp. is owned by 2 funds.

Sector: Telecommunication Services

Quarterly market value performance: +0.1%

Market cap: $20.73 billion

Shares outstanding: 18.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Citigroup Inc. is owned by 23 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: +42.0%

Market cap: $105.92 billion

Shares outstanding: 2.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Delphi Automotive is owned by 14 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: +0.6%

Market cap: $10.59 billion

Shares outstanding: 20.6%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Kraft Foods Inc. is owned by 15 funds.

Sector: Consumer Staples

Quarterly market value performance: +61.8%

Market cap: $45.80 billion

Shares outstanding: 2.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

AutoNation Inc. is owned by 8 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: +0.5%

Market cap: $5.03 billion

Shares outstanding: 40.2%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.4%

Source: Factset

Yahoo! Inc. is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: +26.1%

Market cap: $21.66 billion

Shares outstanding: 12.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Source: Factset

Oracle Corp. is owned by 24 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: -7.0%

Market cap: $145.51 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.6%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Source: Factset

Sears Holdings Corp. is owned by 8 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -1.4%

Market cap: $5.00 billion

Shares outstanding: 40.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Source: Factset

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is owned by 10 funds.

Sector: Industrials

Quarterly market value performance: +7.5%

Market cap: $16.03 billion

Shares outstanding: 17%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Source: Factset

Wells Fargo and Co. is owned by 19 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: +16.0%

Market cap: $169.72 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Source: Factset

Equinix Inc. is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: +1.1%

Market cap: $8.87 billion

Shares outstanding: 25.7%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Source: Factset

Charter Communications Inc. is owned by 13 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -6.1%

Market cap: $6.92 billion

Shares outstanding: 35.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.5%

Source: Factset

CVR Energy Inc. is owned by 7 funds.

Sector: Energy

Quarterly market value performance: -0.1%

Market cap: $3.52 billion

Shares outstanding: 83.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Source: Factset

Microsoft Corp. is owned by 23 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: +3.8%

Market cap: $224.63 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Source: Factset

JPMorgan Chase is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: +8.6%

Market cap: $154.03 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.8%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Source: Factset

QUALCOMM Inc. is owned by 23 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: -22.5%

Market cap: $105.79 billion

Shares outstanding: 2.6%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.6%

Source: Factset

News Corp is owned by 20 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: -1.0%

Market cap: $56.35 billion

Shares outstanding: 9.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.7%

Source: Factset

Visa Inc. is owned by 19 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: +4.7%

Market cap: $117.77 billion

Shares outstanding: 5.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8%

Source: Factset

Icahn Enterprises is owned by 2 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: 0.0%

Market cap: $4.03 billion

Shares outstanding: 93.0%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8%

Source: Factset

Priceline.com is owned by 27 funds.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Quarterly market value performance: +7.2%

Market cap: $31.18 billion

Shares outstanding: 12.4%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8%

Source: Factset

Procter & Gamble Co. is owned by 17 funds.

Sector: Consumer Staples

Quarterly market value performance:+59.1%

Market cap: $185.30 billion

Shares outstanding: 2.1%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.8%

Source: Factset

American International Group Inc. is owner by 22 funds.

Sector: Financials

Quarterly market value performance: +210.7%

Market cap: $47.43 billion

Shares outstanding: 8.3%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 0.9%

Source: Factset

Google Inc. is held by 31 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: -6.8%

Market cap: $219.53 billion

Shares outstanding: 3.5%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.4%

Source: Factset

LyondellBasell Industries is held by 19 funds.

Sector: Materials

Quarterly market value performance:-5.4%

Market cap: $27.60 billion

Shares outstanding: 30.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 1.9%

Source: Factset

Apple Inc. is held by 32 funds.

Sector: Information Technology

Quarterly market value performance: -9.1%

Market cap: $529.97 billion

Shares outstanding: 1.9%

Share of Top 50's aggregate portfolio: 2.4%

Source: Factset

Now, get the lowdown on why the Fiscal Cliff matters:

This Classic Richard Koo Presentation Will Help You Understand The Fiscal Cliff >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.