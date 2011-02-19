Which Hedge Funders Dumped Apple In Q4?

Photo: http://www.someecards.com
Unlike Q3 last year, in which Apple was definitely an “it” stock, so to speak, the latest hedge fund filings tell a different story.In fact, more than a 100 hedge funds liquidated or pared down their Apple stakes, according to The Street.
AUM: $4.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, down sharply from $5.7 billion as of Sept. 30.
Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 254,750
Position remaining: None
AUM: $12 billion
Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 992,480
Position remaining: 1.7 million shares worth ~$553 million
AUM: $24 billion
Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 602,700
Position remaining: 1.3 million shares worth ~$438 million
AUM: $39 billion
Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 683,791
Position remaining: 1.7 million shares worth ~$553 million
Shumway Capital is winding down.
Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 678,979
Position remaining: 1.1 million shares worth ~$368 million
Duquesne Capital Management is winding down, with ~$2.2 billion AUM.
Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 689,200
Position remaining: 42,640 shares worth ~$13.8 million.
AUM: ~$13.9 billion
Shares of Apple bought in Q4: ~500,000
Position remaining: ~876,000 shares worth ~$315 million
