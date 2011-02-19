Which Hedge Funders Dumped Apple In Q4?

Katya Wachtel
Unlike Q3 last year, in which Apple was definitely an “it” stock, so to speak, the latest hedge fund filings tell a different story.In fact, more than a 100 hedge funds liquidated or pared down their Apple stakes, according to The Street.

DUMPED: Avesta Capital Advisors

AUM: $711 million

Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 150,000

Position remaining: None

DUMPED: Tudor Investment

AUM: $1 billion

Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 364,800

Position remaining: None

DUMPED: Eminence Capital

AUM: $4.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, down sharply from $5.7 billion as of Sept. 30.

Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 254,750

Position remaining: None

DUMPED: York Capital Management

AUM: ~$5 billion

Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 317,744

Position remaining: None

STRIPPED: Lone Pine Capital

AUM: $12 billion

Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 992,480

Position remaining: 1.7 million shares worth ~$553 million

STRIPPED: Renaissance Technologies

AUM: $24 billion

Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 602,700

Position remaining: 1.3 million shares worth ~$438 million

STRIPPED: D.E. Shaw Investment Management

AUM: $39 billion

Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 683,791

Position remaining: 1.7 million shares worth ~$553 million

STRIPPED: Shumway Capital

Shumway Capital is winding down.

Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 678,979

Position remaining: 1.1 million shares worth ~$368 million

STRIPPED: Duquesne Capital

Duquesne Capital Management is winding down, with ~$2.2 billion AUM.

Shares of Apple sold in Q4: 689,200

Position remaining: 42,640 shares worth ~$13.8 million.

STOOD PAT: Greenlight Capital

AUM: ~$4.95 billion

Position remaining: 837,500 shares

LOADED UP: SAC Capital

AUM: ~$13.9 billion

Shares of Apple bought in Q4: ~500,000

Position remaining: ~876,000 shares worth ~$315 million

