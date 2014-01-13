An Activist Hedge Fund Manager Has A Coffee Mug Specially Designed To Intimidate CEOs

DealBook’s Alexandra Stevenson has an article on activist investors like Daniel Loeb, Carl Icahn, David Einhorn and Bill Ackman.

One unidentified hedge fund manager in the article has a passive aggressive approach to dealing with executives at companies he’s targeting.

The fund manager told Dealbook that he uses a mug during talks with execs that features photos of chairmen his hedge fund has ousted.

From DealBook:

But even though activists are more refined in their methods today, many keep a bully tactic or two in their back pocket. A partner at one activist hedge fund, based in New York, has a mug he likes to use during talks with corporate executives. The mug features the photographs of chairmen his hedge fund has removed in earlier activist campaigns. If this is not persuasive enough to make the executives pay attention, the hedge fund manager, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, will threaten to take his activist case to the public. “There’s one line that works,” he said. ” ‘We can make you famous, and not for the reason you want to be famous.'”

Hmm… who could that be?

