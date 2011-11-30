Hedge Funder And CNBC Pundit David Simon's Wife Hacked His Work Computer, But NOT For His Trade Secrets

Photo: www.flickr.com

Twin Capital hedge fund manager and CNBC commentator David Simon has been hacked, The NY Post reports.Simon is going through a messy divorce with his wife, Linda, and in August his $100 million hedge fund sued her and her lawyer, Jason Advocate, for hacking into his work computer for allegedly stealing trade secrets. They then moved to have Advocate dismissed from the case.



Now Linda Simon has issued a response. She says T&M Resources, a security company, helped her hack into her husbands files so that she could prove that he spent thousands of dollars on extramarital affairs.

Basically, he probably shouldn’t have brought so much attention to this issue. According to what Linda found, David Simon was a very busy man outside the office.

From her court filing:

“Simon was a ‘sugar daddy’ to several young women through a Web site called sugardaddy.com and was spending thousands of dollars per week paying these women ‘allowances’ to be at his beck and call,”

He also agreed to pay $275,000 of hush money to a woman he had a child with last year.His lawyers are saying this filing is a desperate act by an attorney who has been under criminal investigation and faces a substantial civil liability in this case.”

