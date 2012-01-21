Hedge Funder Who Left Wife For Male Fashion Designer Paid $12 Million For A Penthouse In Chelsea

U.K. hedge funder Pierre Lagrange, who separated from his wife more than a year ago and then started a relationship with fashion male fashion designer Roubi L’Roubi, now has a home in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighbourhood.



The long-haired hedge fund manager snapped up a $12 million penthouse in the posh HL23 building, which overlooks the High Line, Curbed NY reported.

Lagrange, the co-founder of GLG Partners, paid $11.28 million for his new digs, the report said.

Check out an image of the building, which was designed by Neil Denari, below.

Photo: HL23

