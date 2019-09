Anthony Scaramucci is the head of Skybridge Capital, and was introduced to the world during Obama’s CNBC Town Hall, when he said that some on Wall Street had their feelings hurt.



Anyway, Obama shall not be getting his vote in 2012. On Twitter he says, he he’s supporting Mitt Romney:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.