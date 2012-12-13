HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Hedge Funder Sells $29.6 Million Co-Op In One Of NYC's Most Famous Buildings

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former hedge fund manager Bruce Barnes has sold his three-bedroom apartment at The Dakota, a storied apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side where he is also the president of the co-op board, Curbed reports.The apartment was listed for $29.6 million in April, and had recently undergone a renovation to restore its 19th century details, according to the listing with Brown Harris Stevens.



Barnes said last year that hoped to downsize and spend more time outside the city. He said he would finish the remainder of his term at the helm of the co-op board.

While the buyer remains anonymous, he or she is one lucky owner: the apartment is one of the largest in the building, with expansive views of Central Park.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.