HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ex-Hedge Funder Sells $29.6 Million Co-Op In One Of NYC's Most Famous Buildings

Julie Zeveloff
dakota

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Former hedge fund manager Bruce Barnes has sold his three-bedroom apartment at The Dakota, a storied apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side where he is also the president of the co-op board, Curbed reports.The apartment was listed for $29.6 million in April, and had recently undergone a renovation to restore its 19th century details, according to the listing with Brown Harris Stevens.

Barnes said last year that hoped to downsize and spend more time outside the city. He said he would finish the remainder of his term at the helm of the co-op board.

While the buyer remains anonymous, he or she is one lucky owner: the apartment is one of the largest in the building, with expansive views of Central Park.

The Dakota, on the Upper West Side, is perhaps best known as the location of John Lennon's murder.

Barnes' apartment, on the twelfth floor, has panoramic views of Central Park.

Eight windows face the park directly.

The apartment has nine rooms altogether, with soaring, 12-foot-high ceilings.

The building dates back to 1884, but this apartment has been given a serious makeover.

Fortunately, some of the original detailing remains.

There are seven fireplaces in total.

As well as a 24-foot-long formal dining room.

And a terrace to enjoy coffee above the treeline.

