Hedge Funder Scott Bommer Selling Another Apartment

This summer, hedge funder Scott Bommer and his wife broke the record for biggest co-op sale in Manhattan with their $48.9 million flip of a Fifth Avenue penthouse.



Now, they’re trying to take the even more struggling real estate market by storm again.

NY Times: Scott A. Bommer, a hedge-fund manager, bought a full-floor apartment on the 29th floor at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton, 50 Central Park South, at the end of July for $28.5 million. Now, less than four months later, it’s back on the market for $35 million.

Mr. Bommer, the founder of SAB Capital, may have a steady hand in finance, but seems indecisive when it comes to real estate…

Property records indicate that the Bommers bought at Central Park South on July 31, three days after they sold the 1060 Fifth Avenue co-op. The listed buyer of the condo at 50 Central Park South was an anonymous limited liability corporation, but the Bommers are listed as living at that address and the same lawyer and broker were used on the deal as on the Bommers’ other transactions.

The listing at 50 Central Park South, by Leighton Candler of the Corcoran Group, is a U-shape apartment with three bedrooms, an office and a study, four baths and more than 5,800 square feet of space. Two of the three large terraces directly face Central Park.

It is not known where the Bommers are moving next.

Or presumably how long they’ll be staying there.

