ITALIAN HEDGE FUNDER: 'Never, ever marry an American woman'

Italian hedge fund star Davide Serra told a married female New York Times reporter that the advice he gives to his friends is to “never, ever marry an American woman.”

According to the NYTimes, Serra finds that American women are too demanding.

Serra, who runs $US2.5 billion Algebris Investments based in London, is able to divide his time managing a fund, advising governments on policy issues, spending time with his family, and outdoor adventures such as backcountry skiing, mountain climbing and spearfishing.

“My wife is the real asset on my balance sheet,” Serra told the NYTimes. (He’s married to an Italian woman, who’s a former model-turned-interior designer.)

He’s also crushing it this year. His fund was reportedly up 30% through May 31.

All this said, we can’t help but wonder what in the world happened to Serra in his past experiences with American women…

